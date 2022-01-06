“Dawn is coming”: Fans react as The Weeknd announces Twitch stream for release of new album, 'Dawn FM'

News broke this week that The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, would be premiering his brand new upcoming album Dawn FM on Twitch.

An act that had not been done on a scale this large before, fans reacted to the news with joy, excited to see what he would bring to the table. The stream is set to go live very soon, starting at midnight or earlier sometime this week depending on the time zone.

Fans anticipate the release of The Weeknd's 'Dawn FM'

Following the release of The Weeknd's poster detailing information regarding Dawn FM's Twitch premiere, mayhem broke out as excitement among fans was ramped up.

Below is the tracklist that has been released for Dawn FM. Holding 16 tracks, one of them is titled after the name of the album.

Dawn FM Gasoline How Do I Make You Love Me? Take My Breath Sacrifice A Tale by Quincy Out of Time Here We Go… Again Best Friends Is There Someone Else? Starry Eyes Every Angel Is Terrifying Don’t Break My Heart I Heard You’re Married Less Than Zero Phantom Regret by Jim

When news of the album's release broke, fans responded in a variety of ways, such as expressing their emotions through words, or posting hilarious memes about the situation.

The Weeknd's upcoming album Dawn FM comes after an almost two-year wait for fans. The singer last released After Hours in February 2020 and later that year, in March, a deluxe version of After Hours which contained a few extra singles.

The album made quite a buzz, having the hit track Blinding Lights on it. The song, initially a pre-release, debuted at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at number one.

After Hours was a huge accomplishment for The Weeknd, becoming the most-streamed R&B album of all time, taking over the previous record, coincidentally belonging to the singer himself, for Starboy.

With all of the merit the singer has built up over his career, fans and non-fans alike are anticipating the release of Dawn FM to see what artistry Abel will be displaying in his latest album.

