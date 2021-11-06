“Your album was trash”: Souljaboy reacts aggressively on Twitch to Kanye West telling him his verse was bad

American rapper and Twitch streamer Souljaboy had a public meltdown on his stream after discovering fellow industry artist Kanye West had dissed his work.

Souljaboy, real name DeAndre Cortez Way, called West's album "trash." DeAndre was originally supposed to feature on Kanye's track Remote Control, present on his latest album Donda.

Kanye West says Souljaboy's verse on "Remote Control" was bad

On November 4, 2021, Kanye West appeared on the podcast Drink Champs hosted by N.O.R.E and DJ EFN. The artist was asked about his album, Donda, which was released on August 29, 2021. The album is named after his mother, Donda West.

Souljaboy, singer of the famous hit single Crank That, was slated to feature on the track Remote Control from Donda. However, West revealed that he removed it because it "wasn't good."

Souljaboy reacted to the clip of him talking about it during a Twitch stream he held, displaying anger at the situation:

"You said that s*** was craaaaazy, hold the f*** up, pull the goddamn text messages up. Kanye West. Hold the f*** up, cause you not finna some sugarcoating and f*** sugarbaby me to shit, to sleep."

Later on in the podcast that West had featured on, he had praised Souljaboy, calling him one of the top five most-influential rappers of the modern era. Specifically, he said, "Soulja Boy is the future," which DeAndre referenced during his rant.

"You not finna baby me with some motherf****** 'Soulja Boy is the future.' Shut the fuck up, you said my verse wasn't hard? Who the f*** is you thinking you talking to? Everything that come out my motherf****** mouth is hard. What the f*** is you talking about Kanye West?"

He continued to show anger at Kanye's comments, berating his album and indirectly telling him he should have released the version with his verse anyways.

"Your album was trash. Your shit wasn't hard. Just cause it's your album don't mean you get to pick what the f*** is hard - put it out and let the people decide what the f*** is hard."

When Donda had just released, DeAndre uploaded a video of his verse to his Instagram, writing "F*** Kanye."

Soulja Boy created an account on Twitch back in 2013. He streams for around one or two days a week.

Earlier this year, in October 2021, he made news after getting into a public feud with Randy Orton on Twitter.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar