Randy Orton-Soulja Boy Twitter feud: What was it all about?

In what turned out to be an odd crossover, WWE legend Randy Orton and rap star Soulja Boy got into a Twitter feud. It started because Soulja Boy put out a tweet saying "Rap game faker than WWE":

Rap game faker than WWE — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) February 28, 2021

This first drew a response two days later from former RETRIBUTION member T-BAR aka Dominik Dijakovic, who responded accordingly:

T-BAR's tweet caught Randy Orton's attention

This tweet was met with another response from WWE legend Randy Orton, who didn't hold back on his words:

Randy Orton's first response fueled the fire

Randy Orton went on to praise Bad Bunny, telling Soulja Boy that the Puerto Rican singer would "beat the f**k" out of him. He added that Bad Bunny respects the wrestling business and knew he was lucky to be a part of it.

This escalated with Soulja Boy responding and threatening Randy Orton by saying that he would bring the "real" to wrestling. Orton simply replied by telling Soulja Boy to back up his words.

U spittin facts? Seems like all you spittin is the same mess you rap about. Nut. Clear your throat my dawg, and be there. Enough talk. Back it up. https://t.co/rN8JY5AX3q — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 2, 2021

It would only continue to escalate, with Soulja Boy threatening to slap Randy Orton and the legend using foul language to shoot back at the rapper.

What did Soulja Boy really think about the Twitter feud with Randy Orton?

In an interview on Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning Soulja Boy opened up about what happened between him and Randy Orton. He admitted to being a fan of WWE and respected Randy Orton's right to speak out while defending himself as well (H/T 411Mania):

"He has a right to speak on how he feels, so I can’t knock him for that, but at the same time, I’m gonna defend myself. Y’know what I’m saying? So, it’s like, people know I like the WWE. Like people know back in the day, with Stone Cold and The Rock and stuff like that, but at the end of the day, I said what I said. I’m not gonna take it back.”

Ultimately, Soulja Boy admitted that his feud with Randy Orton wasn't anything too serious:

We went back and forth, but it wasn’t nothing too serious. I was like, ‘OK. This is entertainment. It’s a wrestler.’”

Perhaps Soulja Boy was trying to get into a potential WWE program with Randy Orton. WWE didn't go in that direction, but what the feud turned out to be was a light-yet-heated back-and-forth between two superstars from two different industries.

