Randy Orton blasts Soulja Boy in foul-mouthed Twitter row

Randy Orton has taken to Twitter to defend WWE after Soulja Boy used the word “fake” to describe Vince McMahon’s company.

Soulja Boy is an American rapper who shot to fame in 2007 following the release of his debut single, "Crank That." The 30-year-old wrote on Twitter that the rap game is "faker than WWE," which prompted RETRIBUTION member T-BAR to reveal just how real wrestling can be.

Randy Orton went one step further by daring Soulja Boy to step up and fight in WWE. The 14-time World Champion praised another rapper, Bad Bunny, for showing respect to the business since he began appearing in WWE in January 2021.

As the screenshots above show, Soulja Boy continued the online exchanges with Randy Orton. He stood by his words and jokingly welcomed Orton to “Soulja World.”

More rappers joining Randy Orton in WWE in 2021?

Bad Bunny recently became the holder of a WWE title – the 24/7 Championship – on WWE RAW. The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer is reporting that Bad Bunny could join forces with Damian Priest to face The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37.

Another rapper, Bow Wow, announced in February that he has decided to train with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi to prepare for WWE.