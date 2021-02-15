WWE legend Rikishi to train rap star for his wrestling debut

American Rapper Bow Wow has taken to Twitter to announce he will be employing the services of WWE legend Rikishi to train for his wrestling debut.

The popular musician, who has been hinting at a move to the world of WWE for weeks, has stated that he intends to train at Rikishi's official wrestling school in California to fully prepare himself for in-ring action.

Here's what Bow Wow said on Twitter regarding the move:

I have officially decided to train with my boy @TheREALRIKISHI at his gym in California to get ready for the @wwe. LOCKED IN

I have officially decided to train with my boy @TheREALRIKISHI at his gym in California to get ready for the @wwe . LOCKED IN — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 15, 2021

Whether "LOCKED IN" is a reference to Bow Wow's status in his training, or to his status with the WWE remains to be seen. But given just how close fellow musician Bad Bunny has become to the company and its stars in recent weeks, it would be no surprise to see Bow Wow go the same way.

Rikishi was recently featured in WWE's Yokozuna documentary

Rikishi in WWE Icons: Yokozuna

Rikishi - real name Solofa Fatu Jr - is a member of the respected Anoa'i wrestling family, currently represented by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on SmackDown.

On the latest episode of WWE Icons on the WWE Network, Rikishi made an appearance to pay tribute to his late cousin Yokozuna - real name Rodney Anoa'i. Yokozuna was a larger-than-life Superstar and one of the most memorable villains in WWE history, who is well-remembered for winning the WWE Championship from Bret Hart and losing it to Hulk Hogan mere minutes later.

Advertisement

In the documentary, Rikishi would tell of Yokozuna's kind nature and how he helped keep his family warm when he was struggling financially.

"Back in the day when we were The Headshrinkers, Yoko was making a lot of money. We were doing so-so. We had just moved into this new home, and I needed heat in my home. I had no money. Rodney - he gave me a blank check and he signed it."

If Bow Wow really is preparing for a WWE run, he'll be in very safe hands with Rikishi in his corner.