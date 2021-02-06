"Sign me up!" - Damian Priest on WrestleMania 37 match rumor (Exclusive)

WWE RAW newcomer Damian Priest would be happy to team up with Bad Bunny against The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny made appearances at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble and on the following night’s episode of WWE RAW. The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer has since reported that WWE could book the tag team match for this year’s WrestleMania.

Speaking to SK Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, Priest said he was aware of the reports about a possible WrestleMania tag team match with Bad Bunny. While he is not sure if the match is going to happen, the former NXT Superstar thinks Bad Bunny could succeed in WWE.

“That’s been brought up to me by other people as well. I read the reports like everybody else did, so I don’t know, but I will say this… That guy is so talented and so determined to achieve what he wants on his terms that if he wanted to do this, or he wanted to transition or wanted to wrestle, I’m sure he could achieve it.

“He’s not even supposed to have the success he has in his profession now, but he figured out a way to make it work. He’s just a good human being – that always helps – and if he wanted to [wrestle] I’m sure he could.”

Watch the full interview with Damian Priest in the video above. He also discusses the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, WWE RAW, and more.

Damian Priest’s WrestleMania debut

Damian Priest and Bad Bunny

Damian Priest has never competed in a match at WrestleMania. He added that he simply wants to be on the card this year in some capacity.

“Hell, I don’t care what I’m doing. First of all, I’m just trying to be on WrestleMania. It can be in any way, shape or form, so to get in with someone like him and his caliber of status in this world… sign me up, please!”

WrestleMania 37 is due to take place on April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

