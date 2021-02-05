Reports: Updated plans for Bad Bunny at WWE WrestleMania 37

Bad Bunny made his first appearance for WWE at the Royal Rumble last Sunday and then showed up on RAW this Monday. There has been great speculation whether the chart-topping artist will actually be wrestling inside the squared circle.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter updated the world on the situation and noted that although it isn't confirmed by WWE management as of yet, WWE are planning to team up Damian Priest and Bad Bunny to go against The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match at WrestleMania 37.

"It appears Priest is set for a big showcase as Bad Bunny’s partner at WrestleMania in a tag match against John Morrison & The Miz. That match isn’t confirmed at this point, but it looks likely since Bunny is scheduled to wrestle on the show and this seemed to be the angle set up." H/T WrestleTalk

Bad Bunny performed his new song "Booker T", which is named after the WWE Hall of Famer, at the Royal Rumble. However, the hit rapper made another appearance later during the Men's Royal Rumble match.

He contributed to the elimination of Miz and Morrison from the match and he also dived onto them after a little help from Damian Priest.

After making yet another appearance the next night on RAW, Bad Bunny further strengthened his alliance with the Archer of Infamy.

Damian Priest was called up to the WWE Main Roster this week

Damian Priest is now on RAW

There were multiple reports last month noting that Damian Priest was heading up to the main roster before the Royal Rumble and was going to be incorporated into a storyline on WWE SmackDown with Roman Reigns.

However, the plans seem to have changed. Priest was an unannounced entrant into the Royal Rumble and had a strong showing, making four eliminations in the match.

Priest made his RAW debut the next day on Miz TV, officially being promoted to the WWE main roster. His debut match was against The Miz on RAW, in which Bad Bunny helped him secure the win.

Reports are that WWE management is high on The Archer of Infamy backstage. Priest even got the nod from Hall of Famer Edge the very same night. Since the reported plans for Priest are to tag with a celebrity the status of Bad Bunny, it means there might be big things in store for the former North American Champion.