"Lily Collins was right there!": Internet reacts with memes as Rooney Mara set to star in Audrey Hepburn biopic

American actress Rooney Mara has reportedly been cast to play Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming Apple TV biopic. However, the news left several fans disappointed as many suggested Lily Collins would have been a better choice for the role.

According to Variety, the currently untitled project will be directed by Oscar-nominated Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino. He is best known for directing the coming-of-age 2017 drama Call Me By Your Name.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Rooney Mara has been cast as Audrey Hepburn in a biopic for Apple TV+ with Luca Guadagnino set to direct.



(Source: Deadline) Rooney Mara has been cast as Audrey Hepburn in a biopic for Apple TV+ with Luca Guadagnino set to direct.(Source: Deadline) https://t.co/NWzAtfq4kF

The script of the film will be written by The Staggering Girl and The Current War fame Michael Mitnick. Meanwhile, Rooney Mara will reportedly serve as the producer of the movie in addition to playing the main role.

Following the casting announcement, one social media user wrote:

“Hollywood loves to disappoint. Lily Collins was RIGHT THERE”

Another added:

“HOW is Lily Collins not playing Audrey Hepburn?”

A third fan remarked:

“I don't know if Rooney Mara is the right choice here. Lily Collins has more of an Audrey Hepburn essence.”

No other details about the biopic have been made available to the public but the film will likely trace the life and journey of the Hollywood legend.

Twitter divided over Rooney Mara’s casting in Audrey Hepburn biopic over Lily Collins

Rooney Mara is an acclaimed American actress, best known for her work in films like The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Carol, Her, Side Effects and Mary Magdalene. She has received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations in her career and won the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress in 2015.

Similar to Hepburn, Rooney Mara is also known for her charity and humanitarian work and oversees the operations of the Uweza Foundation.

Meanwhile, Lily Collins has long been helmed as an Audrey Hepburn lookalike and lauded for her striking resemblance to the icon. She was also dubbed the International Model of the Year by Glamour magazine in 2007.

The actress is best known for her work in films like The Blind Side, Abduction, Priest, Mirror, The English Teacher and Love, Rosie, among others. She is currently seen playing the titular role in Netflix’s Emily in Paris and has two Golden Globe nominations to her credit.

Although both Rooney Mara and Lily Collins are successful and talented in their own right, fans of the actors have been left divided over the former’s casting as Audrey Hepburn instead of the latter.

While some argued about Lily Collins being a better choice for the role, others defended Rooney Mara’s casting in the biopic:

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen when the prestigious project will go on the floor and more details about the film will be provided to the public.

A brief look into Audrey Hepburn’s career highlights

Audrey Hepburn in a still from 'Roman Holiday' (Image via Getty Images)

Audrey Hepburn is known as an icon of the film and fashion industry and is regarded as one of the greatest female screen legends from Classical Hollywood cinema.

She is known for her work in classics like Roman Holiday, Sabrina, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, My Fair Lady, Funny, Wait Until Dark and Charade, among others. Hepburn remains one of the only sixteen individuals who has won the Academy, Grammy, Emmy and Tony Awards together in their lifetime.

The actress also received three BAFTA Awards for, BAFTA Lifetime Achievement Award, the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award, the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, and the Special Tony Award.

In addition to her historic film career, Audrey Hepburn was also recognized for her humanitarian work. She dedicated much of her later life to working as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and even received the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her contribution.

The legend passed away due to appendiceal cancer on January 20, 1993, at the age of 63.

