How did bell hooks die? Tributes pour in as renowned feminist author and cultural critic passes away at 69

Feminist writer, author and poet, bell hooks, died on December 14. The professor passed at her home in Bera, Kentucky, at 69 years of age.

The authors’ death was first announced by her niece Ebony Motley. The latter stated that bell hooks died surrounded by family and friends. The cause of her death remains unknown.

Motley tweeted:

"The family of @bellhooks is sad to announce the passing of our sister, aunt, great aunt and great great aunt. The author, professor, critic and feminist made her transition early this am from her home, surrounded by family and friends."

However, Berea College, Kentucky, where hooks had been teaching since 2004, claimed she was battling an extended illness.

bell hooks used a pen name throughout her writing career

bell hooks was born as Gloria Jean Watkins. However, she paid tribute to her maternal great-grandmother Bell Blair Hooks, using her name throughout her writing career.

Moreover, the trailblazing author preferred to write her name without capital letters as she believed it de-emphasized her own identity.

She has written over three dozen books. Her first poetry collection, And There We Wept was published in 1978. Popular works of bell hooks include Ain’t I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism, which was published in 1981. Years later, she also wrote Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center.

bell hooks often explored ideas of race, gender, class; she challenged the traditional power structures that existed within society and examined oppression through her works.

hooks received her bachelor’s degree from Stanford in 1973 and went on to obtain her master’s from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

She began teaching Residence in Appalachian Studies in Kentucky’s Berea College in 2004.

The distinguished author had mentioned that feminist theory is “a movement to end sexism, sexist exploitation and oppression.” hooks drew inspiration from James Baldwin, Sojourner Truth and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Her fellow academics and followers paid tribute. Dr. Linda Strong-Leek, a close friend of the author said:

“She was a giant, no-nonsense person who lived by her own rules, and spoke her own truth in a time when Black people, and women especially, did not feel empowered to do that. It was a privilege to know her, and the world is a lesser place today because she is gone. There will never be another bell hooks.”

bell hooks’ family said:

“The family is honored that Gloria received numerous awards, honors and international fame for her works as poet, author, feminist, professor, cultural critic and social activist. We are proud to just call her sister, friend, confidant and influencer.”

J.A.B. @MsJamilaAisha I met bell hooks in 2015 at the Martha’s Vineyard airport. She knew I knew who she was, but was too shy to say anything. She came up to me and said, “Everyone here is so rich. AND SKINNY!” I burst out laughing. Rest in love 🕊🤍 I met bell hooks in 2015 at the Martha’s Vineyard airport. She knew I knew who she was, but was too shy to say anything. She came up to me and said, “Everyone here is so rich. AND SKINNY!” I burst out laughing. Rest in love 🕊🤍

Crystal Marie Fleming @alwaystheself I will say that bell hooks dying at 69 makes me even more determined than ever to prioritize my wellbeing, to center joy, healing and adventure in my life, to do the work I came here to do and to bestow zero fucks upon whoever or whatever tries to get in my way I will say that bell hooks dying at 69 makes me even more determined than ever to prioritize my wellbeing, to center joy, healing and adventure in my life, to do the work I came here to do and to bestow zero fucks upon whoever or whatever tries to get in my way

roxane gay @rgay Oh my heart. bell hooks. May she rest in power. Her loss is incalculable. Oh my heart. bell hooks. May she rest in power. Her loss is incalculable.

Hannah Drake @HannahDrake628 “Sometimes people try to destroy you, precisely because they recognize your power - not because they don't see it, but because they see it and they don't want it to exist.” - bell hooks



Finally get your rest, bell hooks. 💔 “Sometimes people try to destroy you, precisely because they recognize your power - not because they don't see it, but because they see it and they don't want it to exist.” - bell hooks Finally get your rest, bell hooks. 💔

M Lamar @M_Lamar bell hooks is to my mind the mother of much of the current black feminist theory we see today online and beyond. She is endlessly complex and her work is vast in scope. She is simply everything. bell hooks is to my mind the mother of much of the current black feminist theory we see today online and beyond. She is endlessly complex and her work is vast in scope. She is simply everything. https://t.co/U9DIiv0b6H

Jamie @JayElHarris I hope that bell hooks got to experience the love she wrote about. I hope that bell hooks got to experience the love she wrote about.

Ibram X. Kendi @DrIbram The passing of bell hooks hurts, deeply. At the same time, as a human being I feel so grateful she gave humanity so many gifts. AIN’T I A WOMAN: BLACK WOMEN AND FEMINISM is one of her many classics. And ALL ABOUT LOVE changed me. Thank you, bell hooks. Rest in our love. 1/4 The passing of bell hooks hurts, deeply. At the same time, as a human being I feel so grateful she gave humanity so many gifts. AIN’T I A WOMAN: BLACK WOMEN AND FEMINISM is one of her many classics. And ALL ABOUT LOVE changed me. Thank you, bell hooks. Rest in our love. 1/4 https://t.co/lXnAlaZpng

Maura Finkelstein @Dr_mauraf “The classroom remains the most radical space of possibility.” - bell hooks. Rest in Power ❤️‍🔥 “The classroom remains the most radical space of possibility.” - bell hooks. Rest in Power ❤️‍🔥

Ashley K. @AshleyKSmalls Let’s honor her request of keeping the name bell hooks lowercase when we can Let’s honor her request of keeping the name bell hooks lowercase when we can

Also Read Article Continues below

hooks was inducted into the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame in 2018.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia