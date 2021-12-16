How did bell hooks die? Tributes pour in as renowned feminist author and cultural critic passes away at 69

Feminist writer, author and poet, bell hooks, died on December 14. The professor passed at her home in Bera, Kentucky, at 69 years of age.
The authors’ death was first announced by her niece Ebony Motley. The latter stated that bell hooks died surrounded by family and friends. The cause of her death remains unknown.
Motley tweeted:
"The family of @bellhooks is sad to announce the passing of our sister, aunt, great aunt and great great aunt. The author, professor, critic and feminist made her transition early this am from her home, surrounded by family and friends."
However, Berea College, Kentucky, where hooks had been teaching since 2004, claimed she was battling an extended illness.
bell hooks used a pen name throughout her writing career
bell hooks was born as Gloria Jean Watkins. However, she paid tribute to her maternal great-grandmother Bell Blair Hooks, using her name throughout her writing career.
Moreover, the trailblazing author preferred to write her name without capital letters as she believed it de-emphasized her own identity.
She has written over three dozen books. Her first poetry collection, And There We Wept was published in 1978. Popular works of bell hooks include Ain’t I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism, which was published in 1981. Years later, she also wrote Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center.
bell hooks often explored ideas of race, gender, class; she challenged the traditional power structures that existed within society and examined oppression through her works.
hooks received her bachelor’s degree from Stanford in 1973 and went on to obtain her master’s from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
She began teaching Residence in Appalachian Studies in Kentucky’s Berea College in 2004.
The distinguished author had mentioned that feminist theory is “a movement to end sexism, sexist exploitation and oppression.” hooks drew inspiration from James Baldwin, Sojourner Truth and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Her fellow academics and followers paid tribute. Dr. Linda Strong-Leek, a close friend of the author said:
“She was a giant, no-nonsense person who lived by her own rules, and spoke her own truth in a time when Black people, and women especially, did not feel empowered to do that. It was a privilege to know her, and the world is a lesser place today because she is gone. There will never be another bell hooks.”
bell hooks’ family said:
“The family is honored that Gloria received numerous awards, honors and international fame for her works as poet, author, feminist, professor, cultural critic and social activist. We are proud to just call her sister, friend, confidant and influencer.”
hooks was inducted into the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame in 2018.