Robbie Coltrane net worth: Harry Potter star's fortune explored as Hagrid dies aged 72

Robbie Coltrane, known for his performances as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, passed away recently on Friday, October 14. He was 72 years old at the time of his demise.

Coltrane breathed his last at a hospital in Larbert, Scotland. The actor had been struggling with some health issues for the last two years. There is no information, though, on whether his health issues played a role in his passing.

Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44 “You’re a wizard, Harry.” RIP Robbie Coltrane 🥹🥹🥹 “You’re a wizard, Harry.” RIP Robbie Coltrane 🥹🥹🥹 https://t.co/ui5D9wtf3l

Apart from his portrayal of Hagrid, Coltrane was popular for his performances in films like GoldenEye, The World is Not Enough, Mona Lisa, Nuns on the Run, Henry V, Let It Ride, Ocean's Twelve, and more. He even lent his voice to animated films like The Tale of Despereaux and Brave.

Robbie is survived by his two children – Spencer and Alice. He was married to Rhona Gemmell from 1999 to 2003.

Robbie Coltrane's net worth explored

Robbie Coltrane accumulated a lot of wealth as an actor (Image via Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Robbie Coltrane has appeared in several films and TV shows since 1978. He was also a recipient of the British Television Academy Award, the Royal Television Society Award, and the Broadcasting Press Guild Award.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Coltrane's net worth was estimated to be around $4 million. Although detailed information on his assets is not available, his successful career as an actor over the years is proof enough that he amassed a substantial amount of wealth.

Born on March 30, 1950, Robbie Coltrane developed an interest in acting when he was in his 20s. He initially worked at the theater, and his first play was The Slab Boys by John Byrne. Coltrane was praised for his comic skills in The Comic Strip Presents, Alfresco, A Kick Up in the Eighties, and Laugh??? I Nearly Paid My Licence Fee.

Coltrane then forayed into the film industry and played important roles in films like Flash Gordon, Balham, Gateway to the South, The Supergrass, Defence of the Realm, Absolute Beginners, and more. He was also well-known for his roles in TV shows such as The Young Ones, Tutti Frutti, Blackadder the Third, and others.

Robbie continued to appear on other TV shows and was praised for his performance in the ITV crime drama series Cracker. He played the role of forensic psychologist Dr. Edward "Fitz" Fitzgerald, which helped him win three BAFTA Awards. Coltrane then gained recognition for his performance in two films of the James Bond franchise – GoldenEye and The World is Not Enough.

Robbie Coltrane eventually became a popular name in Hollywood after being cast as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter films. The character first appeared in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, and Coltrane continued to play the role in seven more films. The actor was also featured in a few documentary shows, including ITV's B-Road Britain, which followed him on his journey from London to Glasgow.

Poll : 0 votes