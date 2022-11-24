How many Harry Potter movies are there? Every film ranked chronologically

The Harry Potter series has been a core part of most millennial childhoods. The first Harry Potter novel was published in 1998, and since then has made countless people feel the magic in their imagination. While Hogwarts became a household name, Universal Studios popularized the series to a great extent with the creation of Harry Potter films.

Two decades later, the fictional world of Hogwarts is still expanding. J.K. Rowling penned spin-offs, including the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and several short stories.

After the film series ended with The Deathly Hallows Part II, the Fantastic Beasts spin-off series came to the rescue of fans wanting more of the "Wizarding World."

With a massive number of films based on the series out there, here is a listicle of how many films have been made, based on the magical series, and ranking them chronologically.

All Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, chronologically ranked

The Harry Potter series kicks off with The Sorcerer's Stone, where we're introduced to the world of Hogwarts. Ending a decade later with the Deadly Hallows Part II, the Fantastic Beasts spin-off series is still pushing ahead with Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore being the latest offering.

Here's a list of all the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films in chronological order:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (April 2022)

So far, there have been a total of eight films for the initial series and three in the Fantastic Beasts series. Actor Johnny Depp, who played Grindlewald in earlier films, was replaced by actor Mads Mikkelson in the third film due to his legal controversy with former wife, actress Amber Heard.

While the Fantastic Beasts series was originally supposed to have five films, Warner Bros. revealed that the next two films would only happen if the box office and critical performance of Secrets of Dumbledore stands up to the mark.

Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts synopsis

The first eight films chronicle the adventures of the young titular wizard and his friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. Born under special circumstances, Harry discovers a larger plot against Hogwarts while finding himself at the center of it all.

As he evolves to grow more powerful throughout the series, so do the dangers he has to consistently face every year. His arch nemesis, Lord Voldemort, brings the force of darkness to Hogwarts at every step. With many losses on their side, Harry and his friends manage to fight through every battle.

The Fantastic Beasts trilogy serves as a prequel to the series. Starting off in 1920s, it features chronicles of Newt Scamander coming to the Wizarding World to collect Magical Beasts, but his attempts are thwarted by the Magical Congress of the United States, as well as a disguised dark wizard, Gellert Grindelwald.

