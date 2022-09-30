‘Harry Potter’ spin-offs that could make billions

In the 90s, J.K. Rowling created a pop-culture icon named Harry Potter. Her career spanned multiple decades, and has seen seven books and eight movies. Admittedly, the franchise has hit a low after the abysmal failure of The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views of the author.

AP Entertainment @APEntertainment #FantasticBeasts3 opened to a series low of $43 million in North America, but the Harry Potter spinoff has always made the bulk of its money internationally. apne.ws/XPLiWeD #FantasticBeasts3 opened to a series low of $43 million in North America, but the Harry Potter spinoff has always made the bulk of its money internationally. apne.ws/XPLiWeD

The Secrets of Dumbledore received mixed reviews and earned the lowest box-office returns for a Wizarding World franchise. It opened with $43 million, a relatively low figure, for its opening weekend.

With the franchise jolted, there is a way to salvage the beloved empire that Rowling built. In fact, there are multiple ways to hold fans' interest in the form of new (and improved) spin-offs.

The Harry Potter franchise has harbored several iconic and wonderful characters. They have an evergreen nature that has defined a generation of magic and wonder.

Here are a few ideas for a Harry Potter spin-off.

Spin-offs worthy of Harry Potter

Severus Snape

Severus Snape has always been a remote and distant figure in the Harry Potter lore. His presence is akin to a black panther slowly stalking its prey. In the series, he was often resentful of Harry and his talents because he was consistently bullied by his father, James Potter.

Towards the saga's end, Snape redeems himself by helping Harry and Severus, and Lily's, Harry's mother, equation was elaborated upon. It is also revealed that Snape was essential in helping Harry find a Horcrux.

Snape's backstory could be explained further in a spin-off with more details on his family and what led up to his enrollment into Hogwarts. Working on that premise alone might be enough to get fans back in the Potter swing.

Tom Riddle/Voldemort

We all know about one of the most villainous baddies to ever grace the silver screen. Tom Riddle or Lord Voldemort has been the series's main antagonist and has bewitched fans since 2001. He killed Potter's family and has been trying to find a way to destroy the Chosen One for the longest time.

Fans know a few details about Voldemort's history, such as the fact that he grew up in an orphanage. However, the original films only give a brisk dusting of who the Dark Lord was before he rose to power. This plotline could easily garner Warner Brothers billions at the box office.

Sirius Black

Of course, nothing sounds more appealing than Gary Oldman reprising his role as the wrongfully accused Sirius Black. He first appeared in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. He was portrayed as a vicious killer but was later revealed to be framed for his crimes.

This possible spin-off could show Black working with the Order of the Phoenix and the character laying down the groundwork. His character is charming enough to have a buddy comedy-drama of his own. That sounds undeniably enjoyable.

Dementors

The story of the dementors is a long-winded and arduous one. They are some of the most frightening creatures on Earth. They terrorize Harry and his friends throughout the run of the series and suck out all of the joy and happiness in the world.

The origins begin with a wizard named Ekrizdis reaching an island that would later be known as Azkaban. He placed a slew of concealment charms upon the place to keep it hidden. It has been said that the dark wizard crafted and created the dementors through dark magic, but it is unclear whether it was intentional.

The film could play out like a horror film with Ekrizdis being the benefactor of the prison and the monstrous demons. It could be the most frightening Harry Potter film ever made.

Besides the fact that Rowling's empire has hit a slump recently, there is still hope for the spin-offs mentioned above. It is worth noting that one small misstep does not mean that the entire fanbase will turn its back on the franchise. The Wizarding World can scale newer heights with fresh ideas and heightened imagination.

