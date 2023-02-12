Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick rated best film of the year by Rotten Tomatoes

Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick has been named the Best Film Of 2022 by Rotten Tomatoes. The movie scored a whooping 96 percent certified fresh grade from critics and a 99 percent fresh on the Rotten Tomatoes audience meter, making it the best movie of 2022.

The movie had an initial release date of July 12, 2019, but it was delayed as the world shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was finally released in theaters in May 2022.

A number of streaming services were vying to buy streaming rights to the film. However, production house Paramount and Tom Cruise held back and insisted the film be released exclusively in theaters when the world reopened after the pandemic.

Top Gun: Maverick sees the fan-favorite Maverick face his deepest fears

Top Gun: Maverick brings back the fan-favorite character Maverick 30 years after the events of the original feature. In the film, Maverick is tasked with training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment. He must also confront some bits of his unpleasant past and his deepest fears. This culminates in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from him and his students.

The action thriller, directed by Joseph Kosinski, stars Tom Cruise in the lead role. He is joined by the following stars:

Val Kilmer as Iceman

Jennifer Connelly as Penny

Jon Hamm as Vice Admiral Beau "Cyclone" Simpson

Glen Powell as LT Jake "Hangman" Seresin

Lewis Pullman as LT Robert "Bob" Floyd

Ed Harris as Rear Admiral Chester "Hammer" Cain

Monica Barbaro as LT Natasha "Phoenix" Trace,

Jay Ellis as LT Reuben "Payback" Fitch

The film is written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie from the stories penned by Peter Craig and Justin Marks. The action feature is produced by Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, Jerry Bruckheimer, and David Ellison.

The film received quite a lot of commercial and critical acclaim

When Top Gun: Maverick was released in 2022, it dominated the box office with $1.489 billion worldwide gross. The movie was not only commercially successful but also received a lot of critical acclaim.

The Tom Cruise-starrer bagged six Oscar nominations at the 95th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and four nominations at the BAFTA Awards. The film even had two nominations at the Golden Globes. It also won a Critics' Choice Award for Best Cinematography and The American Film Institute named it one of the top ten films of 2022.

The action movie holds a special place in the hearts of fans of Top Gun as it saw the return of their favorite character almost thirty years after the first movie came out.

The other nine movies in the list of Rotten Tomatoes' top ten movies of 2022 include:

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Turning Red, Happening

The Batman

Fire of Love

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Till.

Top Gun: Maverick is currently streaming on Paramount Plus.

