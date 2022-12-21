What time will Top Gun: Maverick air on Paramount Plus? Release date, plot, and streaming details explored

After wowing theatre-going audiences with its action-packed sequences, Top Gun: Maverick is now all set to make its debut on home screens on Thursday, December 22, 2022, on Paramount+ at 3 am EST. The Tom Cruise-starrer is arguably one of the most critically and commercially successful films of the year, and its arrival in the streaming zone is expected to amp up its popularity.

Fans who could not catch Top Gun: Maverick in time for the theatrical release now have the chance to stream it on Paramount+. The film stars Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris, aside from Tom Cruise.

Subscribers of Paramount+, including those on the ad-supported version, will be able to stream the film for no extra charge.

Additionally, new subscribers of the channel can make use of the 7-day trial period on their Paramount+ account to stream Top Gun: Maverick for free.

About Top Gun: Maverick - Synopsis, audience response, and more explored

Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to the cult hit Top Gun, which also starred Tom Cruise. The film was announced back in 2010 by Paramount Pictures.

It follows Tom Crusie's Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell years after the events of the first film. He works as a test pilot and flight instructor, training a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it."

Top Gun: Maverick was a theatre favorite

deserted scope DMs NA 📝⚰️ @DesertedScope Top Gun Maverick is still the greatest movie of 2022 Top Gun Maverick is still the greatest movie of 2022 https://t.co/JVBhZvtX39

Ever since it was released on May 27, 2022, the Joseph Kosinski directorial received widespread acclaim from fans, and managed to make over $1.488 billion at the box office. This is perhaps the reason it took the film so long to arrive on streaming platforms.

Of course, there was a digital release earlier and the film was available for renting/buying on sites like Amazon Prime Video, but now the film will finally be available for streaming on the go. Speaking about the theatre experience of the film, Paramount CFO Naveen Chopra said:

"There are certain movies that are really made for the theatrical experience. Top Gun is a great example of that,...You should see that movie in a theater, and it will stay in the theater for a longer period of time."

Paramount+ is a subscription-based service that will not charge anything additional to stream Top Gun: Maverick. The monthly subscription of the streaming network ranges from $5 a month for ad-supported access and an ad-free tier for $10 a month.

Alternatively, viewers can watch the movie for free with a 7-day trial of Paramount+, given that they have not already extinguished this opportunity. The trial can only be availed once per user.

Top Gun: Maverick arrives on Paramount+ on December 22, 2022. Stay tuned for updates.

Poll : 0 votes