5 Harry Potter mistakes that may be tough to notice

Harry Potter movies have been adored by fans for generations. These films have achieved a level of popularity that has yet to be matched by another fantasy franchise. However, the films are not without certain errors, many of which were overlooked by series fans.

The movies are adapted from the book series of the same name. While books have the luxury of delving into details, movies have to leave out many parts. This sometimes leads to minor inconsistencies that hardcore fans will notice. However, for most people, these fly under the radar.

Harry Potter lore seems to have finished with the Deathly Hallows movies. WB and J.K. Rowling consoled sad fans with many spin-offs and continuations like the Fantastic Beasts franchise and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Warner Bros. Pictures is also rumored to be planning a film adaptation of Cursed Child as well as a reboot TV show.

So, with that in mind, this article attempts to take a journey down memory lane and fondly look at some of the mistakes that prove there are humane elements in the wizarding world.

5 Harry Potter mistakes that might have flown under the radar of fans

1) Harry Potter’s eyes

In the Harry Potter films, many characters say that Harry has his mother’s eyes, especially Snape. The resemblance was so uncanny that Snape sacrificed his life to save this last remnant of Lily Potter.

Throughout the movies, we see both Harry and his mother having blue eyes. However, only hardcore readers know that both Harry and his mother have green eyes. Daniel Radcliffe, the actor playing the character of Harry Potter, has a massive allergy to colored contact lenses. So, in the movie, Harry has blue eyes. Actress Ellie Darcey-Aldwin, who plays a young Lily Potter, had a pretty dark set of eyes that differed distinctly from Radcliffe’s.

2) Typos in The Life And Lies Of Albus Dumbledore

It is a biography written by the sensationalist journalist of the wizarding world, Rita Skeeter. J.K. Rowling later published a book on the muggle world, aka us, giving rise to many fan theories that she is Rita Skeeter herself, exposing the secrets of the wizards to the muggles.

The book was used as a prop in Deathly Hallows Part 1. Many did not pause to take a look at the book. If they did, they would have noticed that the book is riddled with a plethora of typos and errors. Godric’s Hollow was spelled as Godlike's Hollow, and the name of Dumbledore’s mother, Kendra, was butchered to Canard.

It shows that even wizards make grammatical mistakes and typos that magic cannot fix.

3) The ages do not add up

According to the books, James and Lily were both born in 1960. The books were supposed to be set in the present day, so that would make Harry 11 years old, which would qualify him to go to Hogwarts in 1991 when the first Harry Potter book was published.

However, if James and Lily met their untimely death when Harry was 1 year old, that would mean they were only 21 years old when they died. But the actors portraying them in the movie were much older, and it looked like they were middle-aged when in fact, they were teens who were barely adults.

The image of Harry’s parents that we see throughout the movies and the calculations from the books do not add up at all. But this detail is only caught by the elite conspiracy theorist and not the general public.

4) Problems of continuity

There are many continuity errors in the movies. Be it the mysterious silver spoon that keeps appearing and disappearing throughout the Umbridge office scene or Harry waking up in different shirts in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, or Harry sitting on different sides of the table in the same scene in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

There are many such errors, but they happen. This was not a major deal and did not ruin the viewing experience for the audience. However, they are amusing to make fun of as it demonstrates that even wizards can commit errors.

5) The winking snake

In the zoo scene of Philosopher's Stone, we see the snake that Harry frees, winking at Harry before it slithers away. It would probably have been believable if it had happened in the wizarding world, as anything is possible there. However, in the muggle world, snakes do not have eyelids.

This could mean two things - one, that the snake escaped from MCU and is a highly genetically modified snake theory as a joke, or that it was a funny thing the director decided to add without too much awareness of the details. This is not a major detail, but it still makes for a fun mistake.

The Harry Potter movies will always be loved despite many small oversights. For fans, the core emotions matter, which they resonate with. Anything else is minor and can be overlooked due to their love for the franchise.

The movies are available to watch on HBO Max, Peacock, and Amazon Prime.

