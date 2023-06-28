How to get free 200 Gems in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Gems are one of the key in-game currencies you can get your hands on when completing various quests and challenges in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. You can use them to purchase many things in the MMORPG to help your Wizard get significantly stronger as the game progresses. However, they aren't something that you will be able to collect that easily.

Fortunately, there are some ways to get them for free in the game. This guide will cover how to get 200 free Gems in the game.

Obtaining 200 Gems for free in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

You can automatically obtain the free reward in Harry Potter Magic Awakened by linking your WB Games account to the MMO. Once you do this, you will receive an “Owl mail” message in your in-game inbox. You will get 200 Gems on opening it.

You can then use these Gems to purchase various items from the in-game shop.

How to create a WB Games Account to get 200 free Gems in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

To be able to make a WB Games Account, you will need to visit their official website and follow the steps given there. Click and follow the link you will receive in your email address to verify it and complete the account-making process.

How to reset your WB Games Account password for Harry Potter Magic Awakened

If you already have a WB Games Account but have forgotten the password, you will need to visit this link to reset it. After following the provided steps, you can log back into your account.

If you still have trouble logging into your WB Games Account, click here to submit a support ticket.

How to link your WB Games Account to Harry Potter Magic Awakened for free 200 Gems

To be able to link your WB Games Account to the game for 200 free Gems, you will need to make your way into the game’s main menu. You can do this right after the Sorting Hat Ceremony if you are just booting up the game.

Then click on the User Centre, which will look like a wizard icon on the top of the screen. Here, navigate to Manage Account and then link your WB Games Account to the MMORPG.

Once you have followed the steps and linked them, you will automatically receive 200 Gems in the in-game Owl mail.

