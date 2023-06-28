How to easily back up your Harry Potter Magic Awakened save data to Cloud Saving

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is the latest Wizarding World game on the block, and the handheld title is turning out to be one of the most popular games on Android and iOS. It is the first MMORPG set in the Harry Potter universe, which sets it apart from some of the other Wizarding World titles. Hence, the massive surge in popularity is not surprising, and fans of the universe are curious about some of the quality-of-life features the title offers.

Many are curious about how they can back up their game’s saved data onto the cloud. It’s not something that the title explicitly explains, which is why there is a fair bit of confusion among fans regarding this.

Hence, today’s Harry Potter Magic Awakened guide will cover how to back up your saved data to Cloud Savings in the game.

How to back up your saved data to Cloud in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

To back up your saved data to Cloud in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, you must first create a WB Games account. You can do this after visiting the WB Games Account website.

Once you have created your ID, you must link your WB Games Account to Harry Potter Magic Awakened, and only then will your saved data be automatically uploaded to the cloud.

Hence, to be able to link the account to the game, you will need to do the following:

1) Steps for new players

If you are new to Harry Potter Magic Awakened, you will be required to:

Go to the game's title screen and then select User Center. This is the Wizard Icon located at the top right of the screen. You must then log in with your WB Games Account ID and follow the steps shown.

After following the prompts, your account will automatically be connected to the game, and you can log in.

Now check your email to verify your email ID, and then proceed to create a password, after which you will be taken into the game, and your saved data will automatically be uploaded to the Cloud linked to your WB account.

It’s important to remember that you will not be able to log into other devices if you have not set up a password for the game.

HPMagicAwakened @hpmagicawakened #MagicAwakened #HarryPotter Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is now available worldwide! In this update, we’ll introduce you to the game’s features and talk through a number of the updates and improvements made to the game following Soft Launch. magicawakened.com/en/news/harry-… Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is now available worldwide! In this update, we’ll introduce you to the game’s features and talk through a number of the updates and improvements made to the game following Soft Launch. magicawakened.com/en/news/harry-… #MagicAwakened #HarryPotter https://t.co/BSzhUQzBZL

2) Steps for existing players

Those who are familiar with Harry Potter Magic Awakened will need to:

Go to the Settings menu, which is the Gear Icon located at the bottom left of the screen. This won't be available right away, as you must first make your way through the Sorting Hat Ceremony before it is available.

Go to Manage Your Account, you will be required to link your WB Games Account to the MMO. You will just need to follow the prompts for the process to happen.

Once the accounts are linked, your saved data will automatically be uploaded to cloud storage.

Poll : 0 votes