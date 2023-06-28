How to start a New Game in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

A new Wizarding World game called Harry Potter Magic Awakened is now available for iOS and Android users. It is a massively multiplayer online (MMO) title that is set in the Harry Potter world. You will take up the mantle of a first-year student at Hogwarts, where you will join other players as you go through the main narrative and complete some of the various side quests.

After the amount of success that Hogwarts Legacy had earlier this year, there has been an incredible amount of interest in Harry Potter games over the last couple of months. Hence, it’s not exactly surprising why Harry Potter Magic Awakened has garnered so much popularity in just a few days.

However, as it is the newest Wizarding game on the block, there are many players who are quite curious about some of the quality-of-life features that the MMORPG has to offer. One of the most popular questions among fans is how they can start anew with the title and opt for a New Game.

Hence, today’s guide goes over how you can restart your journey in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

How to restart Harry Potter Magic Awakened

HPMagicAwakened @hpmagicawakened



Explore Hogwarts with your friends, enjoy an all-new immersive story, discover wonders in the Forbidden Forest, battle in multiplayer duels & more!



Download now: Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is now available worldwide!Explore Hogwarts with your friends, enjoy an all-new immersive story, discover wonders in the Forbidden Forest, battle in multiplayer duels & more!Download now: go.wbgames.com/hpmagicawakened Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is now available worldwide!Explore Hogwarts with your friends, enjoy an all-new immersive story, discover wonders in the Forbidden Forest, battle in multiplayer duels & more!Download now: go.wbgames.com/hpmagicawakened https://t.co/FqeoNOb45p

You can restart your journey in Harry Potter Magic Awakened as many times as you want. However, the title does not explicitly explain how to go about doing it. For this reason, many players are confused about how they can start a New Game.

New Game (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

To start a New Game, you can follow these steps:

Make your way to the home screen menu. Search for the Gear icon, which should be on the top corner of the screen. Tap on it to bring up additional menu options.

You will notice a New Game Option there, and if you are looking to restart the game from scratch, you must click on it.

This will bring up a confirmation pop-up, which you will need to tap again if you wish to go ahead with the process.

Your mobile device will then receive a Confirmation Code to the number that is linked to your in-game account. You will need to type the code into the box that will pop up after confirming, and you are all good to go.

Once the code is confirmed, you will get to restart Harry Potter Magic Awakened and enjoy the journey with another character.

Poll : 0 votes