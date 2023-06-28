How to duel other players in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Following Hogwarts Legacy, the newest RPG in the Harry Potter universe, the card game Harry Potter Magic Awakened is on mobile. Finally, players on the platform can experience what it feels like to traverse the grounds of Hogwarts. After its worldwide release on June 27, 2023, this latest collectible card RPG has been celebrated among fans of the franchise.

As a new Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry student, you can create and customize your character. Moreover, you can partake in various activities at the school. One such multiplayer activity in Harry Potter Magic Awakened is the PvP duels that let you challenge other players and groups worldwide.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened PvP duel guide

The game has many modes, including PvE and PvP battles with the latest patch. However, being an MMORPG, PvP battles are more exciting. To duel other players from around the world, you must join the dueling club of Hogwarts in the game.

While on the dueling club menu, you will notice two options. The first is the Global Duel "Top Wizard," or the 1v1 PvP battle between you and another real-life player.

However, if you want to take advantage of the game's MMO capabilities, opt for the Global Duel "Best Partners" option, which is a 2v2 option for PvP in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. In the 2v2 option, you co-op with another player and form a team or party to duel other parties.

Dueling tips in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

While in the dueling club, you will notice an option called "Basics" in the bottom left corner. These tutorials will teach you everything you need to know during PvP combat. Moreover, as you progress through the tutorials, you will be able to unlock the Echoes of the famous characters from the Harry Potter universe.

Echoes in Harry Potter Magic Awakened are powerful buffs necessary to take on other players in a PvP scenario. For example, Echo of Harry Potter increases spell damage, and low-cost spells can shine under this influence.

However, note that you will have to constantly train and participate in PvP battles to grasp the game's mechanics. Try using your cards effectively, or have the power of Echo of Dobby by your side to use apparitions instead of movement cards. With these tips, you can start a new game and play PvP.

Ultimately, if you save up enough MP, you can use cards in succession. Hence, using your Echoes and cards will dictate how well your PvP combat goes. This was everything you had to know about dueling in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

