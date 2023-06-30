Harry Potter Magic Awakened guide: Best decks for Forbidden Forest

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is one of the unique adaptations of the famous magical franchise and is presented in a vibrant art style. You can soak in the narrative at your own pace and meet various characters. The game's core lies in a robust battle system and card collection mechanics. You have a variety of activities to test your cards, one of which is the Forbidden Forest.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened presents Forbidden Forest as a PvE zone wherein you can tackle myriad challenges on your own or team up with other players. It is essential to have a robust deck when partaking in it, as you are liable to come across formidable opponents in this mode.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Which are the most effective decks for the Forbidden Forest in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

You will find a variety of valuable cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened that you may want to stick to. However, it is wise to switch up some of the cards in accordance with the game mode you are partaking in. You must complete levels in the Forbidden Forest that pit you against various enemies.

The difficulty will rise after completing each level, making it imperative to invest some time in building a potent deck to combat the enemies effectively. You can peruse this guide to explore some of the best 2v2 decks in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. You can continue reading this guide for some of our recommended decks for tackling Forbidden Forest.

Hermoine deck

HPMagicAwakened @hpmagicawakened #MagicAwakened #HarryPotter In Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, there's something for everyone; from duelling in the Great Hall and testing out new spells to exploring the Forbidden Forest and making new friends! Pre-register: go.wbgames.com/MagicAwakened In Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, there's something for everyone; from duelling in the Great Hall and testing out new spells to exploring the Forbidden Forest and making new friends! Pre-register: go.wbgames.com/MagicAwakened #MagicAwakened #HarryPotter https://t.co/Fl6Qr2iidg

You will find the following creatures and spell cards quite helpful:

Confringo

Nebulus

Broomstick

Incendio

Oppugno

Tornado Charm

Essence of Dittany

Tebo

You must focus on using as many spells as you can in the early part of the battles. This ties in with Echo of Hermoine Granger. Feel free to resort to the Essence of Dittany to heal yourself.

These are ideal companion cards that suit this deck:

Daniel Page

Robyn Thistlethwaite

Ivy Warrington

Echo of Hermoine Granger can reduce the MP cost (mana cost) of the expensive spells, which you can use in the latter half of the fights to overwhelm your opponents. If any particular foe pesters you in battle, you can resort to Ivy Warrington's skill to make it vanish.

Newt Scamander deck

HPMagicAwakened @hpmagicawakened #MagicAwakened #HarryPotter The Forbidden Forest offers a variety of challenges and rewards for brave witches and wizards willing to risk it all. go.wbgames.com/MagicAwakened The Forbidden Forest offers a variety of challenges and rewards for brave witches and wizards willing to risk it all. go.wbgames.com/MagicAwakened #MagicAwakened #HarryPotter https://t.co/bAcwMIeh0t

The following spells and creature cards are suitable for this deck:

Fire Crab

Troll

Spiders

Fwooper

Matagot

Swooping Evil

Erumpent

Incarcerous

If you want to leverage some creatures in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, this deck is ideal for you. Trolls, Spiders, and Fire Crabs can damage your adversaries significantly. Matagot is one of the best rare cards that summons one ally in the battle.

You can consider the following companion cards for the Scamander deck:

Lottie Turner

Daniel Page

Robyn Thistlethwaite

Echo of Newt Scamander jives well with this deck because it can summon powerful creatures like Thunderbird, Tebo, or others. It would be best if you, therefore, used creatures in combat to trigger Newt's ability.

Spell-oriented deck

HPMagicAwakened @hpmagicawakened



#MagicAwakened #HarryPotter What lurks within the Forbidden Forest? Unlock new challenges and rewards as you progress. go.wbgames.com/MagicAwakened What lurks within the Forbidden Forest? Unlock new challenges and rewards as you progress. go.wbgames.com/MagicAwakened #MagicAwakened #HarryPotter https://t.co/9WYuVlZTWc

The following spells and creatures are potent for this deck:

Inflatus

Incendio

Phoenix

Essence of Dittany

Incarcerous

Atmospheric Charm

Sectumsempra

Bewitched Snowballs

This a more straightforward deck to use in Forbidden Forest, entirely depending on spells like Incendio, Sectumsempra, and others. The risk of taking damage can be compensated by having the Essence of Dittany and Phoenix cards for effective healing.

You can try out the following companions as part of this deck:

Daniel Page

Cassandra Vole

Robyn Thistlethwaite

If you frequently lose health with this deck, the Daniel Page companion card also backs you up by healing your units. On the other hand, Cassandra can be used as an aggressor as she unleashes a thunderstorm that randomly attacks any adversary within her range.

You can craft your decks with the help of other legendary cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened and use the recommendations above as a reference.

Poll : 0 votes