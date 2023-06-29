5 best Rare cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Harry Potter Magic Awakened combines the elements of a role-playing game with card collecting and deck building. Combat in this game relies on using the various cards you've gathered by completing missions, purchased from the store, or unlocked with silver and golden keys. Cards produce different effects and can influence the outcome of a battle or a duel in different ways.

Knowing how each card functions and interact with each other is important if you want to become a master at dueling in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. One important thing to know about cards is their different classifications based on their power and how frequently they can be found.

Card classifications are Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Dark. Cards are sorted into these classifications based on their power or effect, and having a good mix from each is an excellent way to ensure your deck is balanced.

What are the best Rare cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

Several Spell Cards and Creature Cards belong to the Rare classification in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. Picking cards to hunt for and put onto your deck can be quite confusing if you're starting. If you want to know which Rare cards are the best in the game, this list is for you.

1) Episkey

Being able to heal yourself, your allies, and your creatures contribute so much to helping you secure victory during duels and fights. In Harry Potter Magic Awakened, healing can be done with Episkey. This is a channeled ability which means you won't be able to do anything else when using it, and being interrupted by enemies will halt the spell.

This can be especially useful in a 2v2 duel where you have an ally to protect you or if you have several creatures on the field and want to ensure that a particularly powerful does not lose all of its health. You might recall that this is the spell that Luna used to heal Harry Potter's nose after Draco broke it.

2) Aguamenti

Elsewhere in the Harry Potter universe, Aguamenti is a harmless spell that produces water to help do things such as put out fires or to perform more mundane tasks such as water plants or create water for consumption. We can see an example of this when Harry used the spell in an attempt to provide water for a parched Dumbledore in Half-Blood Prince.

In Harry Potter Magic Awakened, Aguamenti is a much more dangerous spell capable of damaging enemies. Using an Aguamenti card will cause high-powered water jets that act as projectiles to shoot out of your wand and towards enemies. This channeled spell will let you keep casting but can also move while doing so.

3) Protego

Defending yourself by preventing incoming damage is just as important as dealing damage to your enemies. Protego is a spell that generates a shield that will temporarily protect you and your allies from all but the most powerful charms and spells. Casting Protego in Harry Potter Magic Awakened is useful when you are low on health or MP and need some breathing room.

This spell has many forms and is even used outside of direct combat. This is evident in several scenes in the movie when Hermione used it to create a protective barrier in the forest after Ron was injured or when the professors and students created a barrier to protect the school at the beginning of the Battle of Hogwarts.

4) Matagot

The Matagot is a creature card that summons an ally that aids you in combat. This particular card summons a cat that can multiply when attacked with a low-damage spell, and the best way to defeat it is to hit it with a high-powered spell. Summoning a Matagot will force your enemy to use a hard-hitting spell lest they end up facing an entire army of them.

You can deploy a Matagot in Harry Potter Magic Awakened to prevent the enemy from using a powerful spell on you. Alternatively, you can summon one when the fight has already gotten chaotic, and your enemy is distracted with other things in an attempt to overwhelm them with more creatures.

5) Expulso

Expulso can damage enemies in a large area and has a crowd control effect that can knock enemies back. AoE spells are beneficial in Harry Potter Magic Awakened for dealing with enemies who have summoned creatures. The knockback effect is useful for forcing enemies into certain positions where you have traps in place.

The most notable use of Expulso in the Harry Potter franchise was by the Death Eater Antonin Dolohov against The Golden Trio in the Luchino Caffe. The spell's effect was so strong that it slammed Harry against a wall.

These are the best Epic Cards to add to your Harry Potter Magic Awakened deck for use in duels. There are plenty of cards available for you to find, so make sure to explore and experiment with combining cards on your deck that complement each other.

If you want to learn about the best Common Cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, check out this list.

Poll : 0 votes