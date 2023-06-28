All confirmed characters and locations in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Harry Potter Magic Awakened, the latest licensed multiplayer Harry Potter game, was finally released worldwide in June 2023. It's set in the Harry Potter universe ten years after the Second Wizarding War. The game was first launched in China in 2021 and soft-launched in additional regions, including Europe and the US, in May 2023. Co-published by NetEase and Warner Bros. Games, this Harry Potter title is now available internationally on Android and iOS.

The meat of the Harry Potter Magic Awakened gameplay is based on its deck-building RTS combat. However, numerous other activities and daily tasks make Harry Potter Magic Awakened much larger than the sum of its parts.

All the characters featured in Harry Potter Magic Awakened so far

Harry Potter Magic Awakening has numerous in-game students you come across (image via Portkey Games)

Harry Potter Magic Awakened has an expansive cast of characters and creatures, including companions, to help you along your journey. Predictably, several iconic characters from the original Harry Potter books and movies make a return. Many of these original characters only return as the 'Echoes' mechanic, including Harry Potter himself.

Dobby

Sirius Black

Harry Potter

Hermione Granger

Fred Weasley

George Weasley

Ginerva Weasley

Ronald Weasley

Bellatrix Lestrange

Neville Longbottom

The tutorial where you go through Diagon Alley to gather your bearings primarily involves interactions with the familiar faces Potter enthusiasts will undoubtedly remember. The students you meet in Hogwarts are naturally new faces from a new generation of wizards and witches. They are:

Alma

Elliot Elvers

Ivy Warrington

Cassandra Vole

Lottie Turner

Robyn Thistlethwaite

Theodore

Kevin Farrel

Colby Frey

Fischer Frey

Fidelio

Daniel Page

The six portraits in the game that you can talk to thus far include the following:

Ferdinand da Gama

Viola Frierson

Cecil Shetland

Clara Thompson

Phineas St. Gruber

William de Cognac

Finally, there are the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry teachers and staff. While a few are from the long-bygone original Harry Potter era, the staff is mostly populated with original characters.

Sorting Hat

Brindlemore

Clodagh Dromgoole

Archibald Eagleton

Filius Flitwick

Argus Filch

Jakub Gorski

Rubeus Hagrid

Rolanda Hooch

Elpeth MacGillony

Minerva McGonagall

Concordia Rowle

Luna Scamander

Horace Slughorn

Pomona Sprout

Neville Longbottom, an important side character in the books, is present both as an Echoes option and a teacher in Hogwarts. Additionally, Severus Snape and Albus Dumbledore are also featured in flashback sequences.

Locations and areas in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

The map in Harry Potter Magic Awakening is reasonably large (image via Portkey Games)

In the tutorial, you will be guided through Diagon Alley as you learn the game's core mechanics, one at a time. Not much goes off the beaten path due to how the tutorial is designed. However, you can return to Diagon Alley afterward and explore at your own pace. Exploration in Harry Potter Magic Awakened is available both on foot and on your magic broom in select areas.

Once you get your broomstick, you can fly around most of the overworld. The world in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened mostly comprises the main Hogwarts building and some areas surrounding it, including:

The Main building

The Tower

Hagrid's Hut

Quidditch Grounds

The Social Club Wing (for guild interactions)

Moreover, other even-specific regions exist, such as the aforementioned nooks and crannies of Diagon Alley and the Forbidden Forest, your main source of farming Echoes. The PvP battles, on the other hand, are sequestered in a dingy arena inside Hogwarts.

Poll : 0 votes