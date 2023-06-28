All confirmed characters and locations in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Harry Potter Magic Awakened, the latest licensed multiplayer Harry Potter game, was finally released worldwide in June 2023. It's set in the Harry Potter universe ten years after the Second Wizarding War. The game was first launched in China in 2021 and soft-launched in additional regions, including Europe and the US, in May 2023. Co-published by NetEase and Warner Bros. Games, this Harry Potter title is now available internationally on Android and iOS.
The meat of the Harry Potter Magic Awakened gameplay is based on its deck-building RTS combat. However, numerous other activities and daily tasks make Harry Potter Magic Awakened much larger than the sum of its parts.
All the characters featured in Harry Potter Magic Awakened so far
Harry Potter Magic Awakened has an expansive cast of characters and creatures, including companions, to help you along your journey. Predictably, several iconic characters from the original Harry Potter books and movies make a return. Many of these original characters only return as the 'Echoes' mechanic, including Harry Potter himself.
- Dobby
- Sirius Black
- Harry Potter
- Hermione Granger
- Fred Weasley
- George Weasley
- Ginerva Weasley
- Ronald Weasley
- Bellatrix Lestrange
- Neville Longbottom
The tutorial where you go through Diagon Alley to gather your bearings primarily involves interactions with the familiar faces Potter enthusiasts will undoubtedly remember. The students you meet in Hogwarts are naturally new faces from a new generation of wizards and witches. They are:
- Alma
- Elliot Elvers
- Ivy Warrington
- Cassandra Vole
- Lottie Turner
- Robyn Thistlethwaite
- Theodore
- Kevin Farrel
- Colby Frey
- Fischer Frey
- Fidelio
- Daniel Page
The six portraits in the game that you can talk to thus far include the following:
- Ferdinand da Gama
- Viola Frierson
- Cecil Shetland
- Clara Thompson
- Phineas St. Gruber
- William de Cognac
Finally, there are the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry teachers and staff. While a few are from the long-bygone original Harry Potter era, the staff is mostly populated with original characters.
- Sorting Hat
- Brindlemore
- Clodagh Dromgoole
- Archibald Eagleton
- Filius Flitwick
- Argus Filch
- Jakub Gorski
- Rubeus Hagrid
- Rolanda Hooch
- Elpeth MacGillony
- Minerva McGonagall
- Concordia Rowle
- Luna Scamander
- Horace Slughorn
- Pomona Sprout
Neville Longbottom, an important side character in the books, is present both as an Echoes option and a teacher in Hogwarts. Additionally, Severus Snape and Albus Dumbledore are also featured in flashback sequences.
Locations and areas in Harry Potter Magic Awakened
In the tutorial, you will be guided through Diagon Alley as you learn the game's core mechanics, one at a time. Not much goes off the beaten path due to how the tutorial is designed. However, you can return to Diagon Alley afterward and explore at your own pace. Exploration in Harry Potter Magic Awakened is available both on foot and on your magic broom in select areas.
Once you get your broomstick, you can fly around most of the overworld. The world in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened mostly comprises the main Hogwarts building and some areas surrounding it, including:
- The Main building
- The Tower
- Hagrid's Hut
- Quidditch Grounds
- The Social Club Wing (for guild interactions)
Moreover, other even-specific regions exist, such as the aforementioned nooks and crannies of Diagon Alley and the Forbidden Forest, your main source of farming Echoes. The PvP battles, on the other hand, are sequestered in a dingy arena inside Hogwarts.