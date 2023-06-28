Harry Potter Magic Awakened offers a unique spin on the popular franchise by intertwining card-collecting mechanics with some RPG elements. The game also has a standalone narrative to keep players engaged, owing to its vibrant art style. They can also spend hours finding the right cards for their decks. Like many other card games, Harry Potter Magic Awakened comprises cards with varying rarities.

While most players prefer the ones with the highest rarity, Common cards will enable one to tackle the early challenges in combat.

Which are the 5 best Common cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

1) Oppugno

This card unleashes six birds (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

The biggest advantage of Common cards is the low cost associated with them. Oppugno is one such card that will help players conserve their MP. Players who use it will have six canaries hovering around them. Any foe attempting to close in on the player will result in these canaries charging at them.

That aside, they also end up dealing some damage upon exploding. This makes Oppugno suitable for players who prefer both aggressive and defensive approaches. The low MP cost warrants resorting to this card frequently.

2) Incarcerous

This card pulls foes at the center (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

Players are liable to face swarms of enemies in many turn-based battles. Resorting to the Incarcerous Common card can help them easily tackle such situations. This can be attributed to the card’s ability to pull all the opponents together to the center of the battlefield.

This card also renders them immobile, giving players a few seconds to recuperate from any damage. This card can also be useful when dueling with other aggressive players. They can align all their foes in the center and follow up with any offensive spell.

3) Stupefy

Stupefy enables one to deliver a knockback effect (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

While opting for an aggressive stance in battles may be beneficial most times, one must not ignore the importance of obstructing multiple enemies. Players can damage enemies affected by the Stupefy card and deliver a knockback effect to the first adversary hit by this charm.

If the first enemy impacted by the knockback collides with another foe in the arena, it will end up stunning and damaging both enemies. This effect lasts only a few seconds but can be a lifesaver in many situations. Players new to the game are also free to use this card aggressively.

4) Acromantula Venom

This venom reduces enemy speed (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

Spiders have been a major part of the Harry Potter stories, and this title provides a creative way to leverage them effectively in combat. Acromantula Venom can be used to hurl a vial of spider venom that deals significant damage to foes affected by it over time.

Furthermore, adversaries under its influence move slowly for a short span of time. This card is another robust alternative to slow down opponents that might overwhelm players with their swiftness and relentless close-range attacks. Those inclined to learn about the best cards can peruse this tier list guide.

5) Protego Totalum

This card triggers a shield (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

Players who don’t mind spending some MP during battle can utilize Protego Totalum as the last line of defense. Those using this card will trigger a shield around them, protecting them from any incoming damage. It can also block some spells cast by adversaries.

The shield gradually weakens over time and will eventually disappear, making one vulnerable to damage again. Players with no potent Legendary cards can always stick to Protego Totalum to protect themselves in the game's latter stages.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened offers a new story set a decade after the conclusion of the popular Battle of Hogwarts. Players are in for a treat as it features some beloved characters from the past and many new ones to rejuvenate the narrative experience.

