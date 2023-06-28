Is Harry Potter Magic Awakened a new story from JK Rowling?

With the global launch of Harry Potter Magic Awakened, Potterheads are eager to know whether this collectible card RPG's narrative is a new story from JK Rowling. This latest mobile game provides players with an in-depth experience involving exploration and dueling, along with "an exciting new narrative that unravels" as they progress through the game.

Although Harry Potter Magic Awakened was released worldwide on June 27, 2023, it was initially made available to play on September 9, 2021, in select Asian countries. According to Sensor Tower data, the game made $228 million within two months of its launch back in 2021.

In 2022, it was announced that Harry Potter Magic Awakened would be released in "the Americas, Europe, and Oceania." In March 2023, it was soft-launched in select regions around the world.

The wizarding world community was eagerly waiting for its global release, and now, they can finally get their hands on this title. Whether this title is based on a new story by JK Rowling is something that has been discussed below.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is not a new story from JK Rowling

Explore Hogwarts with your friends, enjoy an all-new immersive story, discover wonders in the Forbidden Forest, battle in multiplayer duels & more!



For those interested, the latest mobile title is not a new story from JK Rowling. This author is well-known for creating the iconic Wizarding World and the adventures of Harry Potter chronicled through seven books.

The official FAQ page for this game has the following to say:

"The story showcased in the game is not a new story from J.K. Rowling, however it is inspired by the magical world she created. Each experience offered under Portkey Games will take place in the wizarding world and will be authentic to it. J.K. Rowling is hugely supportive of Portkey Games and has entrusted the design and creation of the games to Warner Bros. Games and the developers involved."

Stating that the author's team and Warner Bros. worked closely, the FAQ page says:

"Her team have also collaborated closely with Warner Bros. Games on all aspects of Harry Potter: Magic Awakened to ensure it remains a true part of the Wizarding World experience and is in line with the creativity and magic that fans expect."

While it is not a new narrative piece from the architect of Potterverse, it is a fresh story set a decade after the Battle of Hogwarts. The skirmish saw the conclusion of the Second Wizarding War, with Voldemort finally being defeated once and for all.

While featuring characters (like McGonagall, Snape, Dumbledore, and Hagrid) and locations — such as Forbidden Forest — from the original saga, Harry Potter Magic Awakened weaves a new tale for players to experience in the wizarding world. Its FAQ page states that "each year at Hogwarts will bring a fresh arc and different adventure to explore."

JK Rowling has been at the center of a controversy, which even engulfed Hogwarts Legacy during its development period and upon launch. A couple of statements made by her were considered "transphobic," and her continued stance alienated a large number of Potterheads.

