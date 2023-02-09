Will JK Rowling make money from Hogwarts Legacy? All you need to know

Ever since its official announcement, Hogwarts Legacy has been mired in controversies stemming from the creator of its IP and her problematic stance on trans issues. With the release of the game's early access period, the conversations surrounding Rowling's involvement and whether she will make a financial profit from the title have once again come back into the fray.

Hogwarts Legacy is set in the popular wizarding world of the iconic Potterverse, a century before the original Harry Potter saga. Players will step into the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as freshly-admitted fifth-year students. They will sharpen their magical skills by attending classes on various subjects, exploring the castle and its surroundings, and skirmishing against foes.

While JK Rowling is reportedly not directly involved with the making of Hogwarts Legacy, she has surely made money from it

Given her position as the author of the IP, Rowling is sure to receive royalties and make a financial profit from the wizarding world RPG.

However, the developers have tried to distance their creation from the harmful transphobic views of Rowling and the controversies stemming from it.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Your early admission has arrived to all who pre-ordered the #HogwartsLegacy Deluxe Edition. Your early admission has arrived to all who pre-ordered the #HogwartsLegacy Deluxe Edition. https://t.co/ToK9xVRy3J

Hogwarts Legacy's character creation option at the beginning of the game allows players to create a transgender protagonist in an attempt to be more inclusive. The title also features Sirona Ryan, the first transgender character of the Harry Potter franchise.

The official FAQ on the game's website states that Rowling has not been involved in the title's development. However, it adds that "her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World."

The FAQ further clarifies that Hogwarts Legacy's narrative is not a new story from Rowling. Instead, the developers have "collaborated closely with her team on all aspects of the game to ensure it remains in line with the magical experiences fans expect."

In a recent IGN interview, Hogwarts Legacy's director, Alan Tew, responded to the matter of Rowling profiting from the game's sales by saying:

"I think for us there are challenges in every game we've worked on. This game has been no different. When we bumped into those challenges, we went back and refocused on the stuff that we really care about.

"We know our fans fell in love with the Wizarding World, and we believe they fell in love with it for the right reasons. We know that's a diverse audience. For us, it's making sure that the audience, who always dreamed of having this game, had the opportunity to feel welcomed back. That they have a home here and that it's a good place to tell their story."

Rowling's transphobic statements across her social media channels are well documented, with fans initially even asking her to reconsider her opinions. Even actors who were part of the Harry Potter film franchise spoke up against her stance on the matter and her protracted defense.

Due to Rowling's profit from Hogwarts Legacy, the gaming community has been divided over whether to buy the title or not. While many have pointed out that the financial gains from the wizarding world RPG may not matter much to the author, others have noted that the game's success further provides her with a platform to espouse her opinions.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to be released worldwide on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 10, 2023. It will be released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023, and for the Nintendo Switch on July 25, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes