"We're going to stay very focused on the game": WB Games official opines about the controversy surrounding Hogwarts Legacy and J.K. Rowling

The controversy surrounding Hogwarts Legacy and J.K. Rowling, the author of the IP the game is based on, has been going on for years. The argument about whether one should or should not play the Avalanche-developed title started right at the beginning with the release of the reveal trailer and has continued ever since.

A WB Games official recently commented on the matter and how they are trying to deal with the issue, albeit behind the scenes. However, a large section of Hogwarts Legacy's fan base is divided on whether they should or should not purchase the game and has argued over social media on how Rowling may benefit from it.

WB Games official comments on the Rowling controversy and Hogwarts Legacy

In an interview with Axios, David Haddad, the head of Warner Bros. Games, talked about numerous things related to the studios under the banner, games released in 2022, and the upcoming wizarding RPG. Referring to matters of controversy surrounding Rowling's problematic stance and Hogwarts Legacy, Haddad said:

"We're going to stay very focused on the game that we built and the great job that the Avalanche studio has done. We want everybody that loves this world and loves these stories and loves these characters."

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Today during a company Q&A, Warner Bros. Games president David Haddad addressed employees' questions surrounding the recent announcement of Hogwarts Legacy and Harry Potter author JK Rowling's anti-trans comments. His comments, per video clip sent to me this afternoon: Today during a company Q&A, Warner Bros. Games president David Haddad addressed employees' questions surrounding the recent announcement of Hogwarts Legacy and Harry Potter author JK Rowling's anti-trans comments. His comments, per video clip sent to me this afternoon: https://t.co/cbYZ0JT9c0

Back in 2020, in a company Q&A, Haddad addressed employees' questions surrounding the same matter by stating:

"While J.K. Rowling is the creator of Harry Potter, and we are bringing that to life with the power of Portkey, in many places, she's a private citizen also. And that means she's entitled to express her personal opinion on social media. I may not agree with her, and I might not agree with her stance on a range of topics, but I can agree that she has the right to her opinions."

In both cases, it is clear that WB Games is trying to steer the conversation and their title away from the controversy that has been raging surrounding Rowling's comments that many have found to be transphobic.

On the FAQ page of the Hogwarts Legacy website, on the topic of the game being a new story from Rowling, it is mentioned that:

"J.K. Rowling is not involved in the creation of the game, but as creator of the wizarding world and one of the world’s greatest storytellers, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World. This is not a new story from J.K. Rowling, however we have collaborated closely with her team on all aspects of the game to ensure it remains in line with the magical experiences fans expect."

It was earlier stated that the developers of Hogwarts Legacy have pushed to include trans-inclusive character creation. The developers were reportedly "uncomfortable with Rowling's position and rattled by the effects she has had on a game they've put a lot into" and wished to ensure that their gameworld reflected diversity and acceptance.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier NEWS: Hogwarts Legacy will have trans-inclusive character creation, with body, voice, and gender ("witch/wizard") all separated, sources say. This news follows JK Rowling's transphobic comments and the recent discovery that a producer supports Gamergate bloomberg.com/news/articles/… NEWS: Hogwarts Legacy will have trans-inclusive character creation, with body, voice, and gender ("witch/wizard") all separated, sources say. This news follows JK Rowling's transphobic comments and the recent discovery that a producer supports Gamergate bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

harley! @breadwitchery yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff. yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff.

Haughty Chicken ~ Dragonflight Spoilers @haughtychicken @breadwitchery I look at it this way. Our adult values, morals & sensibilities are wiser than our younger selves because of new knowledge & experiences. During moments like this, it's 'adult' me that makes the decisions. My inner child would have streamed it, but now as an ally, I won't. @breadwitchery I look at it this way. Our adult values, morals & sensibilities are wiser than our younger selves because of new knowledge & experiences. During moments like this, it's 'adult' me that makes the decisions. My inner child would have streamed it, but now as an ally, I won't.

For many, purchasing and playing the game will provide Rowling with monetary gains and cultural capital that she can use to further propagate her alleged harmful views and opinions. For others, there is a need to separate art from the artist; they believe that the world of Harry Potter is much bigger than its author.

SciRenn @TheSciRenn @HesMiniscule I won't judge people for wanting to play it. I think Rowing is a POS for delegitimizing trans folks, but I understand the initial impact the books had. I was one of them and I was with every release of each book. It's a happy place and she can't taint it. @HesMiniscule I won't judge people for wanting to play it. I think Rowing is a POS for delegitimizing trans folks, but I understand the initial impact the books had. I was one of them and I was with every release of each book. It's a happy place and she can't taint it.

DJTsurugi @HarukoHoshiko hello, I am trans, I will be checking out and possibly even buying Hogwarts Legacy, Rowling has no creative input in the game and she should not be a reason for you to consider not checking it out. go show the devs some love and check out #HogwartsLegacy ~<3 hello, I am trans, I will be checking out and possibly even buying Hogwarts Legacy, Rowling has no creative input in the game and she should not be a reason for you to consider not checking it out. go show the devs some love and check out #HogwartsLegacy ~<3

XXoni @Xoni67269490 @breadwitchery I couldn't care less about what an old woman writes on Twitter even if she created this universe, I will just be enjoying what hard-working developers have made. And I won't feel guilty beacuse of my enjoyment. @breadwitchery I couldn't care less about what an old woman writes on Twitter even if she created this universe, I will just be enjoying what hard-working developers have made. And I won't feel guilty beacuse of my enjoyment.

The latter group furthermore wishes to play the title out of a desire to support the developers who have poured years of hard work into making Hogwarts Legacy come to life. Meanwhile, the issue's sensitive nature has led many to boycott the game entirely.

Hogwarts Legacy's launch has been delayed to February 10, 2023. Various editions of the game have been showcased and players can already pre-order. The PC system requirements have also been revealed.

