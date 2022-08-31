"We're going to stay very focused on the game": WB Games official opines about the controversy surrounding Hogwarts Legacy and J.K. Rowling

The controversy surrounding Hogwarts Legacy and J.K. Rowling, the author of the IP the game is based on, has been going on for years. The argument about whether one should or should not play the Avalanche-developed title started right at the beginning with the release of the reveal trailer and has continued ever since.
A WB Games official recently commented on the matter and how they are trying to deal with the issue, albeit behind the scenes. However, a large section of Hogwarts Legacy's fan base is divided on whether they should or should not purchase the game and has argued over social media on how Rowling may benefit from it.
WB Games official comments on the Rowling controversy and Hogwarts Legacy
In an interview with Axios, David Haddad, the head of Warner Bros. Games, talked about numerous things related to the studios under the banner, games released in 2022, and the upcoming wizarding RPG. Referring to matters of controversy surrounding Rowling's problematic stance and Hogwarts Legacy, Haddad said:
"We're going to stay very focused on the game that we built and the great job that the Avalanche studio has done. We want everybody that loves this world and loves these stories and loves these characters."
Back in 2020, in a company Q&A, Haddad addressed employees' questions surrounding the same matter by stating:
"While J.K. Rowling is the creator of Harry Potter, and we are bringing that to life with the power of Portkey, in many places, she's a private citizen also. And that means she's entitled to express her personal opinion on social media. I may not agree with her, and I might not agree with her stance on a range of topics, but I can agree that she has the right to her opinions."
In both cases, it is clear that WB Games is trying to steer the conversation and their title away from the controversy that has been raging surrounding Rowling's comments that many have found to be transphobic.
On the FAQ page of the Hogwarts Legacy website, on the topic of the game being a new story from Rowling, it is mentioned that:
"J.K. Rowling is not involved in the creation of the game, but as creator of the wizarding world and one of the world’s greatest storytellers, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World. This is not a new story from J.K. Rowling, however we have collaborated closely with her team on all aspects of the game to ensure it remains in line with the magical experiences fans expect."
It was earlier stated that the developers of Hogwarts Legacy have pushed to include trans-inclusive character creation. The developers were reportedly "uncomfortable with Rowling's position and rattled by the effects she has had on a game they've put a lot into" and wished to ensure that their gameworld reflected diversity and acceptance.
For many, purchasing and playing the game will provide Rowling with monetary gains and cultural capital that she can use to further propagate her alleged harmful views and opinions. For others, there is a need to separate art from the artist; they believe that the world of Harry Potter is much bigger than its author.
The latter group furthermore wishes to play the title out of a desire to support the developers who have poured years of hard work into making Hogwarts Legacy come to life. Meanwhile, the issue's sensitive nature has led many to boycott the game entirely.
Hogwarts Legacy's launch has been delayed to February 10, 2023. Various editions of the game have been showcased and players can already pre-order. The PC system requirements have also been revealed.