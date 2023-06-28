Harry Potter Magic Awakened exchange codes (June 2023): How to redeem and more

With Harry Potter Magic Awakened receiving its full global release on June 27, 2023, players worldwide can finally explore every nook and cranny of the hotly-anticipated title. Along with various rewards available with the Global Launch Week Celebration, Potterheads can enjoy redeemable exchange codes that provide gems, gold, and in-game resources.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is a collectible card RPG based in the Wizarding World, with MMO elements allowing players to explore the world together and even duel each other. The title was made available in China on September 9, 2021, and soft-launched in select regions in March 2023.

What are Harry Potter Magic Awakened exchange codes for June 2023?

As mentioned, exchange codes allow players to get some lucrative in-game resources and rewards to facilitate their journey in HP Magic Awakened.

The following are the currently active codes in-game:

HPMAMAGIC - 50 gems and 1000 gold [Expires on July 11]

Gems are an essential part of the title and an in-game currency. Players can use it to purchase plenty of things, which can be used to make significant progress in their playthrough.

The following exchange codes have expired. Players can still try them out to see if it works for them.

HPMA6666 - In-game rewards

- In-game rewards harrypotter - In-game rewards

We will update this page for any code available for players to redeem.

How to redeem Harry Potter Magic Awakened exchange codes?

Potterheads can follow the below-mentioned steps to use the active exchange codes and claim their offerings:

Open the game on your selected device.

If you haven't already done so, you will have to sign into your WB account, Google account, or Apple ID.

Once the game has launched, go to Options.

Once there, click on Redeem Code and type in the code you would like to get

You will receive its offerings if the code is active and entered correctly.

You can also redeem exchange codes by going to the official game page, where you must input the exchange code, the server, the user ID, and a verification code.

Linking their WB Games Account to Harry Potter Magic Awakened, players will also be eligible to receive 200 Gems. They will get an "Own mail" in their in-game inbox.

Apart from Harry Potter Magic Awakened, 2023 also saw the release of the long-awaited Hogwarts Legacy. Coming from WB Games Avalanche, the richly-designed AAA RPG brings to life the world of the iconic school with much care and aplomb.

While Hogwarts Legacy did not have the beloved Quidditch sport, WB Games are currently working towards releasing Harry Potter Quidditch Champions. The title will feature a multiplayer mode and focus on the popular wizarding sport.

