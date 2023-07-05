How to unlock Ron Weasley Mythic Card in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Harry Potter Magic Awakened immerses you in its vibrant storytelling, which stays faithful to the source material. Despite its robust narrative, it is a card-collecting and battle game at its core. With this being the case, you will greatly benefit from having some potent cards in your deck to win battles in story mode, Duelling Club, and the Forbidden Forest zone.

The Ron Weasley Mythic card is a very lucrative option for this purpose. It has some extraordinary abilities that can give you an edge in battles. However, acquiring it can be a challenging endeavor as it involves the use of in-game items called Ruby Keys.

How to obtain Ron Weasley Mythic Card in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Harry Potter Magic Awakened has cards of varying rarities and unique abilities. There are many in-game currencies in the game, ranging from gems to gold, but you will require a total of 60 Ruby Keys to acquire Ron Weasley.

Upon progressing through the story, you will reach a point where you will be shown a tutorial of the Event section. You will notice that completing the Yearbook stories will enable you to earn 30 Ruby Keys. Completing each mission within it grants five Ruby Keys, and this is indicated on the screen.

Ruby Keys can be obtained by completing Yearbook stories (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

Once you have obtained sufficient Ruby Keys, you must head to the in-game shop and navigate to the Magical Studies tab. Here, you will be able to spend Ruby Keys. Spending 10 of them will reward you with five Ruby Keys. If you spend a total of 30 Ruby Keys, you will obtain five more.

At this point, you would have spent 40 Ruby Keys. You will still need to spend 20 more to get closer to acquiring the Ron Weasley Mythic card. You can use gems to purchase the remaining ones.

Alternatively, if you managed to complete all the Yearbook stories (up to 2-1) by July 4, 2023, you will gain 20 Ruby Keys for free when the server maintenance concludes on July 11, 2023.

If you missed completing the stories, feel free to use the gems to buy them. Gems can be obtained by completing daily tasks, solo exploration, and Duelling Clubs. The in-game description states that you are guaranteed to obtain Ron Weasley Mythic card upon the 30th and the 60th draw.

These are the probabilities of Mythic and Dark cards (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

Here are the draw probabilities of Mythic and Dark cards at the time of writing:

Ron Weasley: 0.616%

Crucio: 0.051%

Avada Kedavra: 0.051%

Harry Potter Magic Awakened consists of many other powerful cards that can enhance your deck.

There are a bunch of game modes, like Duelling Club with 1v1 and 2v2 battles, that pit you against ferocious enemies. Each of them requires a different approach. You can peruse this card tier list for July 2023 to have the best ones in your deck.

