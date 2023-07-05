Harry Potter Magic Awakened: All currently available servers

While Harry Potter Magic Awakened has received its global release, fans in many countries still cannot play the game. The title's official Twitter account is often bombarded with players asking when it will be playable in their region. The developers are aware of this and have promised to expand the RPG's availability as soon as possible. Thankfully, there's a published list of officially available servers to help players.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened was initially launched in China on September 9, 2021. The collecting card RPG with MMO elements quickly captured players' attention and raked in more than $228 million within the first two months of its release there.

Potterheads around the world were eagerly waiting for its global release. The title's unique take on the wizarding world and blend of three different genres made it a hit among the community. While the Android and iOS versions have made their global release, there's also a Windows PC client that is region-locked to SEA servers.

What are the currently available servers of Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

In a June 30 post on the game's official website, the developers provided all the available servers to play Harry Potter Magic Awakened for now. Some of them are soft launch servers, meaning those that were accessible prior to global release.

The list is as follows:

Africa: Acromantula (soft launch server), Nundu

The developers also provided a FAQ for fans to get answers to common questions regarding servers and playability. For one, soft launch servers are available to everyone playing in that region, but they cannot, at the moment, shift accounts from it to live servers.

Thankfully, any related purchases made on soft launch servers are recorded and not lost. The developers are also reportedly working to bring back guest accounts that failed to connect to a Player Network Account.

While players of the same region can join in multiplayer adventures, such as adding friends, being roommates, and teaming up for Forbidden Forest or the Dance Club, as the servers in a region are linked, soft launch servers are excluded from it for now.

There are plenty of things the developers are currently working on with respect to server availability and soft launch servers accessibility. Players will likely hear something concrete soon.

Like any other multiplayer game, Harry Potter Magic Awakened suffers from common server issues and bugs. Players have to patiently wait for WB Games and NetEase to work toward fixes and updates to resolve them.

