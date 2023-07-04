Harry Potter Magic Awakened Forbidden Forest: How to unlock, bosses, echoes, and more

The Forbidden Forest is a key addition to Harry Potter Magic Awakened that allows you to enjoy a different game mode. Once you unlock it, you can enter the forest to take on some mighty enemies and gain valuable rewards. However, accessing it and beating foes can be a difficult task. Like many places in and around Hogwarts, this area has been meticulously replicated in the title.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened has quickly gained popularity around the globe, thanks to in-depth storytelling and good execution. The Forbidden Forest is a perfect example of how the developers have successfully replicated the world of Harry Potter.

Let's now look at how you can master this grim place, which is full of danger and toils.

How to unlock the Forbidden Forest in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

You can easily unlock the Forbidden Forest in Harry Potter Magic Awakened by concentrating on the game's main storyline. Of course, you may focus your time and energy on dueling other players. However, the main campaign has a gripping story, allowing you to unlock game modes, characters, and more.

There is one mission where you'll have to assist Hagrid. It is triggered by finding a certain clue, and you'll also unlock the Bludger spell, which fits well into certain decks. Once you've completed the task, the magical forest will be unlocked.

When unlocked, you can locate it in the lower-right section of your map.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened Forbidden Forest bosses

The Forbidden Forest can be divided into different paths, each leading to different encounters. From interacting with NPCs to discovering new items, many surprises await you on each path you choose. Some will lead to battles, including challenging ones where you'll face powerful bosses.

Bosses are a lot harder to beat and are identifiable by the red icon on top of them. They usually have a higher health pool and deal greater amounts of damage. To defeat them, you'll have to carefully strategize your actions and use your deck as best as possible. Any companion accompanying you will also help you with the fight.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened Forbidden Forest rewards

Despite the magical forest's difficulty in terms of bosses and challenges, you can win some great rewards from it in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. This includes vital resources like gold, which you can use to upgrade different cards.

You can also get additional keys that will let you obtain more cards. However, you'll want to farm Forbidden Forest to get echoes.

Echoes provide boosts to your cards and character while amplifying certain effects. Every echo is unique, and you'll have to use the one that best suits your deck.

Here are all the echoes you'll be able to obtain by completing a run in this area:

Dobby

Severus Snape

Harry Potter

Hermione Granger

Bellatrix Lestrange

Flitwick

Luna Lovegood

Neville Longbottom

Newt Scamander

Ron Weasley

Rubeus Hagrid

Sirius Black

Weasley Brothers

Remember that you'll still be able to obtain rewards even if you don't completely clear the forest in a single run.

Poll : 0 votes