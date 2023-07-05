Harry Potter Magic Awakened Dance Club guide: How to unlock, location, and more

There are plenty of activities for students in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. As a student, you must attend classes where you learn about the history of magic and how to use it. Beyond your different classes at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, you are also allowed to participate in several extracurricular activities to keep things interesting.

One of these activities is the Dance Club which Hogwarts Headmistress Minerva McGonagall leads. Dance Club is reminiscent of rhythm action games wherein you need to tap or press a series of buttons as they appear on the screen.

How to unlock Dance Club in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Dance Club will be introduced to you early in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. Go through the events of the first chapter until you unlock a story quest that will task you with participating in the Dance Club headed by Headmistress McGonagall.

Once you unlock this story mission, you can click on the objectives on the top left of your screen to fast-travel to its location to start the task. On the other hand, if you feel like exploring, you can walk or use your broom to get there by following your map.

Upon starting this Harry Potter Magic Awakened story mission, a short cutscene will play that talks about the Dance Club before you are prompted to seek a partner for your very first dance. Pick one of the NPC partners with whom you will go through the Dance Club tutorial.

After completing the tutorial, you will unlock the option to come back and participate in the Dance Club during weekdays.

Where is Dance Club located?

If you enjoyed your first time in the Dance Club and would like to return, or if you want to take a break from duels or going through Harry Potter Magic Awakened's story and think that dancing would be the perfect activity, all you need to do is return to the Dance Club.

You can travel to where the Dance Club is held in two ways. The easiest way to get there in Harry Potter Magic Awakened is by opening your map and choosing the location for this side activity. You will be directly transported there via fast travel.

Alternatively, if you would prefer to locate the club on your own, you can do so. Exit out into the central courtyard of Hogwarts. Once there, hop onto your broom and veer left to find the room where it is being held. You can also walk from the central courtyard by turning left and following the path along the castle walls.

As a guide, you can use the mini-map to locate it. A mask icon represents the Dance Club's location.

How does Dance Club work

Dance Club is like a rhythm-action game. You will be prompted to press on orbs on the screen within a limited period. Doing this successfully in succeeding attempts will result in combos, giving you a higher score and a better reward.

There are several songs for you to dance to in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, each falling under the following categories: Tango, Flamenco, and Waltz. Dancing to music repeatedly and getting a high score on it will unlock a more excellent difficulty rating of up to five stars—the more complex the rating, the better your timing to get a high score.

You can invite other players to the Dance Club or choose to dance with the NPCs. The NPCs available are Daniel, Lottie, Ivy, and Cassandra. Note that the latter will only accept an invitation to dance with you if you have a five-star song ready.

An essential difference between the PC and mobile versions of Harry Potter Magic Awakened's dance club is that on the PC version, you need to press the keyboard button that corresponds to the orb on the screen. On the mobile version, you need to use your fingers to tap on the orb itself.

Dance Club gets progressively more difficult as you go along, so if you want to challenge yourself, participate constantly and level up your songs to challenge your friends and other players.

