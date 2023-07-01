How to easily add and play with your friends in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is finally available for the West on both Android and iOS, and the MMORPG has steadily grown to be the most downloaded title on both stores. With the amount of popularity that the latest Wizarding World title has been gaining, there are many Harry Potter fans who are looking to try the title out with friends.

However, there has been a fair bit of confusion amongst players as to how they can go about adding their friends to the title and playing with them.

MMORPGs are best played in a group, and Harry Potter Magic Awakened is no exception to this rule. Hence, today’s guide will go over how you can add and play with your friends in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

How to easily add your friends in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Here's how you can add your friends in Harry Potter Magic Awakened:

Make your way to the log-in menu of the game after entering the title on your iOS or Android device.

Then you need to select the Enter Hogwarts option and select the server that your friends are on.

After making your way in, you need to click on the Add Friend option present at the bottom of the screen

This will pop up Name and Hashtag ID entry bar, where you will be required to fill in your friend’s details.

Once their in-game name pops up, you need to select them and then click on the + option to send them a friend request.

How to play with your friends in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

You can add and play with your friends in the MMORPG while you are inside the server as well. Here's what you need to do once you're in the game:

Click on the Social button, which is located at the bottom of the screen. Then click on the Friends button.

The button will be located below the chat icon, and from there, you need to select Add Friends if you wish to add new people to your friend list. You will have to add their Name and Hashtag ID.

If a friend is already added, then you need to click on their name, and you will find options like inviting them to a party, dueling with them, and more.

Do keep in mind that you will be able to add and play with friends in the MMORPG only if they are on the same server as yours.

HPMagicAwakened @hpmagicawakened #HarryPotter Explore Hogwarts, Diagon Alley and more! Harry Potter: Magic Awakened launches globally in one day. #MagicAwakened Explore Hogwarts, Diagon Alley and more! Harry Potter: Magic Awakened launches globally in one day. #MagicAwakened #HarryPotter https://t.co/dB7CO7XrVT

How to check your Player Name and Hashtag ID in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Here's how you can find your Player Name and Hashtag ID in the MMO:

Click on the Knapsack icon, which is located in the bottom right corner of the screen. This will then pop up more options.

You need to click on the Info option, which is next to the camera icon.

After this, you will be able to view your in-game name as well as Hashtag ID.

You will not be able to add friends or get added by them if you do not know their Player name and Hashtag ID in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

