Harry Potter Magic Awakened "No Audio" iPhone error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

NetEase’s Harry Potter Magic Awakened is now out for players in the West who were looking to try the MMO out on their Android and iOS devices. However, while many fans of The Wizarding World are having a great time creating and leveling their character in the game, some are having a sub-optimal experience due to some performance issues.

One of the most prevalent issues facing iPhone users is the in-game audio not working. There is no sound when they are logging into the game, and neither the BGM nor the character dialogues seem to be audible.

What makes this one of the more annoying issues to deal with in the MMORPG is that there is no permanent fix to it apart from some temporary workarounds.

Hence, today’s Harry Potter Magic Awakened guide will cover how you can deal with the “No Audio” issues for iPhone users.

Fixing the "No Audio" iPhone error in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

The “No Audio” iPhone error in Harry Potter Magic Awakened usually occurs when there are certain issues with the game’s installed files or the title's servers. Hence to be able to work around them, you might need to do the following:

1) Restart the game

While it might not seem like much of a fix, many in the community have stated that restarting the MMORPG has temporarily fixed the problems, and they were able to hear the in-game audio.

Hence, restarting the game a few times is something that you can try.

2) Check server stability

The servers of the game might be facing considerable performance issues, leading to the “No Audio” error on the iPhones. You might want to check for problems by making your way to the official Harry Potter Magic Awakened Twitter handle, as the developers usually update players on all the issues that MMO might be facing.

3) Toggle audio settings

Some players have also mentioned that toggling the audio settings by muting the game or changing the output device and features seems to have helped restore the sound. Hence, you can try toggling the audio on and off.

4) Re-installing the game

This might seem like a rather extreme measure to take, but you might be able to fix a majority of the performance issues facing the title simply by re-installing the game. This can be tried by users of both Android and iOS devices.

5) Wait for a patch

The developers are quite aware of the various performance issues that Harry Potter Magic Awakened is facing for some devices, so they are likely to deploy a patch update to deal with them.

Therefore, you might need to search the respective app stores for the latest version update.

