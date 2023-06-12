All iPhones confirmed to get iOS 17: iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14 series, and more

iOS 17 is currently the talk of the town, and for all the right reasons. iPhone users are projected to be more than 136 million in 2023 in the US alone, and a majority of them are looking forward to the next-generation operating system. Apple quashed all rumors of it being an iterative update with all the new features showcased at the WWDC 2023.

From accessibility features to help the differently-abled community to customized contact posters, the latest OS has a lot to offer to the iPhone userbase. It’s natural to be excited about the rollout in September 2023. However, does your iPhone support it?

Which iPhones are getting iOS 17?

Apple has announced the list of iPhones getting the latest update. (Image via Apple)

Apple didn’t only debunk the rumors of an iterative update, but also the rumored list of iPhones that will get the new update. Three smartphones that were on the rumored list to get iOS 17 have been dropped by the tech giant. Below is the complete list of devices eligible for iOS 17 beta and public updates:

iPhone XS iPhone XS Max iPhone XR iPhone SE second generation iPhone SE third generation iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Mini iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 15 Ultra

When is iOS 17 coming?

The new update will bring several new features like custom contact posters and more. (Image via Apple)

Apple has already announced the complete release schedule of the new update. The early-stage developer beta is already rolling out to iPhone users. The company will then roll out the public beta for everyone in July 2023.

After launching several public betas for testing, Apple will finally release the stable public release of the new update in fall 2023. The company is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series in September, and iOS 17 will start rolling out post its launch.

Developer beta - Currently rolling out. Public beta - July 2023. Stable release - September 2023 (expected).

How can I get iOS 17 early?

While the stable release is still a few months away, there’s a way to get it earlier. However, users must keep certain things in mind before doing so. Currently, anyone who has an Apple Developer account can download it right away without any fee. Previously, the company charged $99 monthly for a Developer account.

On the other hand, those who are not comfortable with early-stage developer beta due to concerns regarding bugs and issues can wait till next month for the public beta. As the name suggests, it is still in the beta stage, but most bugs have already been ironed out. Thus, it’s inclined more towards the general public trying out the new features.

How to install iOS 17 Beta?

Since iOS 16.4, Apple has made it simple for iPhone users to download and install beta updates. Thus, they no longer need to download a configuration profile for the same. Those who have signed up for Apple Developer or Apple Beta Software Program can download the update from Settings. Below are the steps to do so:

Open Settings on your iPhone. Scroll down to General and tap on it. Tap on Software Update. Select the iOS 17 Beta Update. Download and install.

The new update will roll out to users having iPhone XS and above, as mentioned by Apple in its official release. If your device is in the list above, you can jump the gun and download the developer beta right away to enjoy all the new features. However, it would be wise to wait for the stable release or the public beta, which will be nearly identical to the stable release, with most bugs sorted out already.

