5 things to do before installing the iOS 17 beta update

We are just days away from the official showcase of the next-generation iOS and iOS 17 beta rollout. Apple will announce and preview the latest iOS update for fans and developers worldwide at its WWDC 2023. However, to the chagrin of fans worldwide, the iOS 17 update will not be available to iPhone users immediately after the event.

Apple has a pattern of releasing several beta updates and a public beta before releasing the stable update in the fall. We expect the iOS 17 developer beta to be rolled out soon after the showcase. Meanwhile, the public beta is expected around July 2023. The stable iOS 17 update will roll out to the general public sometime in September 2023 alongside the new iPhone 15 series.

Should you update to iOS 17 beta?

In order to download beta updates, users need to enroll in the Apple Beta Software Program (Image via Apple)

You are recommended not to update your primary iPhone to the developers’ beta update or even the public beta. This is because the operating system is still in the testing phase and might have performance issues.

However, iOS beta updates are usually bug-free and smooth. This tempts many iPhone users to hop into the bandwagon to test new features ahead of time.

Things to consider doing before installing the iOS 17 beta update

1) Get familiar with iOS 17 beta

As with all major updates, the internet is already full of information on iOS 17. Almost everything you need to know about iOS 17, from expected features like sideloading apps to supported devices, is out there.

Check out if your iPhone supports iOS 17, whether there will be any issue installing the latest software on an older iPhone, and so on. iOS 17 will be available for all models from iPhone 8 and above.

2) Research iOS 17 beta issues and fixes

If you can wait some time before jumping on the bandwagon, you will benefit from other beta users’ feedback. Apple Forums, YouTube, and other social media platforms will have plenty of feedback from users worldwide with device-specific issues.

Wait for feedback regarding the iPhone you own before jumping the gun and enrolling in the Apple Beta Software Program.

3) Learn how to install iOS 17 beta on your iPhone

There are two types of beta updates - developer beta and public beta. To download the former, you must sign up as a paid member of the Apple Developer Program ($99/year). The latter requires you to join Apple Beta Software Program. Once enrolled, you can head to Settings > General > Software update > Beta updates on your iPhone to download the latest beta.

4) Learn how to downgrade from iOS 17 beta back to the stable version

If you experience bugs and issues that make your iPhone unusable, you can downgrade from iOS 17 beta to the last stable iOS 16 update.

If you have never downgraded iOS before, it would be wise to familiarize yourself with the process so that you don’t brick your iPhone. You must back up your iPhone using Finder on your Mac to downgrade.

5) Back up your iPhone data

Back up your iPhone before updating to iOS 17 beta (Image via Apple)

Last but not least, you must back up your iPhone data. The chances that you might lose your data while using an iOS beta update are low. However, it would be wise not to leave it to chance.

The best thing to do is to turn on the iCloud Backup option on your iPhone. You can do this by heading to Settings > Apple ID > iCloud.

How to install the iOS 17 beta on your iPhone

Prior to iOS 16.4, Apple required iPhone users to download and install a beta profile on their iPhones. However, the company has made the process seamless from iOS 16.4 onwards. It now checks if you are a registered developer and provides a beta update right in the settings menu.

Here are the steps you can follow to install the iOS 17 beta:

Head to the Apple Beta Software Program sign-up page. Sign up for the beta program. Once done, open Settings on your iPhone. Scroll down to General and tap on it. Click on Software Updates. Tap on Beta Updates to download the latest available beta software,

iOS 17 expected release date

The iOS 17 developer beta will be available in June 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Apple has a set pattern when it comes to new iOS update releases. Based on the pattern followed by the Cupertino-based tech giant, here is a safe assumption of when the iOS 17 will roll out:

iOS 17 developers beta: Early June 2023 iOS 17 public beta: July 2023 Multiple iOS 17 beta releases: July to September 2023 iOS 17 stable public version release: September 2023

There you have it! By doing the things listed above, you can still use your iPhone if things go south for some reason. It’s best to consider some factors, like whether your iPhone supports iOS 17, before you sign up for the iOS 17 beta update.

Poll : 0 votes