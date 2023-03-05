Which Apple iPhones will expectedly get the iOS 17 update?

iOS 17 is the upcoming iteration of Apple's well-known smartphone operating system. First introduced in 2007 as the iPhone OS with the original device, the OS has been systematically updated every year with brand new features that add more versatility and flexibility to the system.

Almost sixteen years after its initial release, the operating system is all set to receive its seventeenth update this fall. Following the Cupertino-based tech giant's launch trends, the update will be announced at WWDC 2023 this summer and should arrive for all compatible devices towards the end of Q3.

Clearly, several Apple devices are expected to receive this update. Although Apple hasn't officially released support notes yet, we can make an educated guess about what the company should adhere to, if trends and previous promises are anything to go by.

iOS 17 is headed to a bunch of Apple iPhone devices this fall

Apple is one of the few companies in the world that provide feature updates for as long as five years, with security patches being available for even longer. The company has strictly followed this rule for over a decade, making it fairly easy to assume which devices will get the upcoming software version.

Following Apple's software support trends, the following devices will expectedly receive the upcoming iOS 17 update:

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

The iPhone 8 lineup of smartphones was introduced back in September 2017, which will make it six years old by the time the iOS 17 update officially arrives. The same applies to the iPhone X as well, which was launched a few weeks after the iPhone 8 lineup as the first Apple smartphone with a notched camera cutout.

Unfortunately, these devices won't receive any more software updates after 2023, just like how the iPhone 7 got its last update to iOS 16 in 2022. This makes sense, considering the sheer number of devices, including this year's upcoming iPhone 15 lineup, that the company has to maintain.

When will the iOS 17 update launch on iPhones?

If everything goes as planned, Apple isn't expected to try anything new with their upcoming iOS 17 launch timeline. Presently, the latest software version available to iPhone users is iOS 16.4. The company is currently working on iOS 16.5, the final update to last year's feature update before the next version is publicly announced.

According to trends, the company will showcase iOS 17 in early June 2023 at WWDC 2023. The software should then become available to developers for software development and optimization. This timeline coincides with Android 14's platform stability, which is expected to be released after the Google I/O event in the same month.

The upcoming iPhone operating system will likely enter a publicly available beta the following month. Once the company has had enough time to iron out all of the bugs, the software will be introduced alongside the new iPhone series at the fall event in September 2023.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes