Can you romance other characters in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is finally available for the West, and the MMORPG has been topping the download charts on both Android and iOS for quite a few days now. With the amount of success that Hogwarts Legacy has seen earlier this year, it doesn’t come as a surprise that a live-service, massively multiplayer, Wizarding World game will be peaking the interest of many.

As the MMO seems to grow more popular by the day, there are many in the community who are quite curious about some of the gameplay features that the title offers.

One of the most popular questions amongst fans is if Harry Potter Magic Awakened comes with any romance options. Unfortunately, for now, Magic Awakened does not have any romance options that players were looking forward to.

While players can interact with and deepen their bonds with some of the most iconic characters from the Harry Potter franchise, they will unfortunately not be able to romance any of them.

Will Harry Potter Magic Awakened add romance options in the future?

HPMagicAwakened @hpmagicawakened



Explore Hogwarts with your friends, enjoy an all-new immersive story, discover wonders in the Forbidden Forest, battle in multiplayer duels & more!



Download now: Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is now available worldwide!Explore Hogwarts with your friends, enjoy an all-new immersive story, discover wonders in the Forbidden Forest, battle in multiplayer duels & more!Download now: go.wbgames.com/hpmagicawakened Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is now available worldwide!Explore Hogwarts with your friends, enjoy an all-new immersive story, discover wonders in the Forbidden Forest, battle in multiplayer duels & more!Download now: go.wbgames.com/hpmagicawakened https://t.co/FqeoNOb45p

As mentioned, there are currently no romance options that players will be able to enjoy in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. The closest that one will come to another NPC in the game will be during the Dance Club.

Here you can invite other NPCs and players to try out a fun time tap-based mini-game where the two characters will be made to dance together. The atmosphere is rather romantic. However, this is the farthest you will go when it comes to romance in the game.

But it’s likely that it might be one of the gameplay options that Portkey Games decides to implement in Harry Potter Magic Awakened in the coming months. As it’s a live-service title, depending on the amount of community response that it gets, the developers might look to include it in a future patch and expansion.

Romancing iconic characters from the Harry Potter franchise is something that any Wizarding World fan would like to invest their time in. Hence, if it’s something that developers are looking to seriously implement, then it will be a great new feature that players can forward to.

Poll : 0 votes