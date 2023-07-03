A wave of excitement swept across the global gaming community as the much-anticipated "Harry Potter: Magic Awakened" game made its international debut. Initially unveiled in China on September 2021, the game quickly cast a spell on Potterheads worldwide, triggering a clamor for its global release. Answering these calls, the game developers released the game internationally on June 27, 2023, across Microsoft Windows (limited to SEA server), Android, and iOS platforms.

This article serves as your guide, your Marauder's Map, if you will, through the mystical corridors of this game as we explore how to navigate Harry Potter: Magic Awakened on your PC, regardless of your geographic location.

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened: From East to West

Although initially available in the South East Asian region, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened has now made its magical journey to the West. Garnering significant attention in China post its release, the game has been a much-awaited addition to the global gaming community. This progression indicates an important step in expanding the game's reach and accessibility, allowing more players to experience the enchanting world of Harry Potter.

How to play Harry Potter: Magic Awakened on PC

Despite the PC versions for North America, South America, and Europe still being finalized, the game can be played on PC right now, no matter your region. Here are the steps to get started:

Visit the Magic Awakened global launch page. It hosts the PC download option for Magic Awakened. Click on the gold PC Download icon on the left side of the page to download the game. Allow the program to access your local network if your firewall attempts to block it. Sign in as a guest, create a NetEase account, or log into your existing NetEase account. If you're in Australia, Africa, or Asia, you'll get an option to bind it to your mobile WB Games account for cross-save and cross-progression. Install Harry Potter: Magic Awakened from the launcher, and then launch the game. Once in-game, choose your language and the relevant server for your area. If your game audio defaults to Japanese or another language, you can change it by going to System Settings, then Basic. Scroll down to Language Settings and select your preferred audio language.

There are certain limitations for players in North America, South America, and Europe, as they won't be able to bind their mobile gaming accounts to their NetEase accounts.

Let's suppose you don't want to wait for the official PC client to be available worldwide or in your region but want to take advantage of cross-platform progression. In that case, you can use Android emulators like Bluestacks to play the game on your computer without having to wait.

The worldwide release of Harry Potter: Magic Awakened marks a significant milestone in the global gaming landscape. Its transition from the South East Asian region to the West, coupled with its PC availability, has opened up new opportunities for avid gamers across the globe.

Though some regional challenges persist, the game developers have ingeniously provided multiple avenues for players to immerse themselves in this digital rendition of Hogwarts. This comprehensive guide has illuminated the path to playing Harry Potter: Magic Awakened on your computer, setting the stage for countless magical adventures.

As players venture through thrilling duels, cast awe-inspiring spells, and uncover the secrets of Hogwarts, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened stands as a testament to the captivating power of the Wizarding World and its worldwide appeal.

