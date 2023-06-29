Harry Potter Magic Awakened guide: How to transfer your progress across different devices

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is now available globally on mobile devices and PC (in selected regions). The latest release puts you in the shoes of a student at Hogwarts and allows you to engage in different activities at the wizarding school. Several Quality of Life (QoL) features have been included to ensure that you have a smooth time on your magical journey. One such feature allows you to play using the same in-game account across multiple devices.

Traditionally, most mobile titles allow you to transfer your progression across different devices. However, certain restrictions are implemented when switching from one operating system to another. Thankfully, that doesn't appear to be the case with Harry Potter Magic Awakened, and you can seamlessly switch between different devices, including separate operating systems, while playing the game. However, you'll have to set it up first.

How to easily transfer your Harry Potter Magic Awakened progression across devices

Let's say you've started your Harry Potter Magic Awakened journey on an Android device. Your first task will be to download the game and complete the tutorial, which includes the iconic Diagon Alley and characters like Hagrid. This is followed by your initiation at Hogwarts, where you're asked to choose your house. Once you complete it, you'll find yourself in the house's common room.

Open options (located at the bottom left corner of your in-game screen)

You'll have to select the User Center (second icon on the settings page) next.

You'll now be able to sign in (if you already have an account) or sign up for a new account. If you don't already have a WB account, you'll have to select the latter. It is important to note that the only way to save and carry over progress is with the help of a WB account, so you won't be able to skip this step.

Creating the WB account is extremely simple. Press the sign up button, and this should launch your web browser. Fill in the details, and verify your account using the link sent via email.

Your Harry Potter Magic Awakened progress is now tied to the WB account you just created.

Open the game on your second device. This can be another Android device, the PC client, or an iOS device.

Don't press start once the game loads. Instead, choose the option on the top right of your screen. You'll be able to sign in with the account you created, and the game will automatically take you back after you have restored your progression.

Start the game now, and you can continue your journey on a new device.

Does Harry Potter Magic Awakened have cross-progression?

Harry Potter Magic Awakened offers cross-progression using a transfer system linked to your WB account. However, the game is still in its early days, so the system will likely require some more time to get completely fleshed out. The early impressions of the game are quite positive, but it remains to be seen if the developers are able to keep players engaged.

