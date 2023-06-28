Is Harry Potter Magic Awakened available on PC?

Harry Potter Magic Awakened has received its global release, and Potterheads worldwide can finally immerse themselves in everything it offers. The title was initially launched in September 2021 in China and received a soft launch in select countries three months ago. With the hype and excitement surrounding the game, many wonder whether it is available on PC.

Potterheads have already received a AAA title set in the Wizarding World that allowed them to experience being a student at the iconic school of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Hogwarts Legacy was released back in February 2023 after a series of delays.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is not available on PC

Unfortunately for global PC Potterheads, Harry Potter Magic Awakened is unavailable on the platform through any official means. Similarly, the collectible card RPG is also absent from Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo platforms.

HPMagicAwakened @hpmagicawakened



Explore Hogwarts with your friends, enjoy an all-new immersive story, discover wonders in the Forbidden Forest, battle in multiplayer duels & more!



Download now: Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is now available worldwide!Explore Hogwarts with your friends, enjoy an all-new immersive story, discover wonders in the Forbidden Forest, battle in multiplayer duels & more!Download now: go.wbgames.com/hpmagicawakened Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is now available worldwide!Explore Hogwarts with your friends, enjoy an all-new immersive story, discover wonders in the Forbidden Forest, battle in multiplayer duels & more!Download now: go.wbgames.com/hpmagicawakened https://t.co/FqeoNOb45p

The game is exclusively available for mobile platforms, with players able to download and install it from Play Store (for Android users) and App Store (for iPhone users). Once they do so, they can dive straight into the game by customizing their player character and beginning their adventure.

That being said, a Harry Potter Magic Awakened PC client is reportedly available for the SEA region, with America and Europe blocked. It can be downloaded from here (open the link, click on 'PC Download,' and then install it).

Snapshot discussing PC client on official discord server for the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Global players will likely have to wait at least a little while before they can play the official client on PC. There's no concrete release date as of the time of writing provided by the developers.

What is Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

Harry Potter Magic Awakened finally got its global release on June 27, 2023, and has been available in China since September 9, 2021. The title combines collectible card (CCG), massively multiplayer (MMO), and roleplay (RPG) elements to provide a fresh and unique experience of the Wizarding World for Potterheads.

A decade after the historic Battle of Hogwarts that saw Harry Potter defeat Voldemort once and for all, the mobile title puts players in the shoes of a first-year student at the school of Witchcraft and Wizardry. They will get to customize their characters before beginning their journey.

HPMagicAwakened @hpmagicawakened #MagicAwakened #HarryPotter Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is now available worldwide! In this update, we’ll introduce you to the game’s features and talk through a number of the updates and improvements made to the game following Soft Launch. magicawakened.com/en/news/harry-… Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is now available worldwide! In this update, we’ll introduce you to the game’s features and talk through a number of the updates and improvements made to the game following Soft Launch. magicawakened.com/en/news/harry-… #MagicAwakened #HarryPotter https://t.co/BSzhUQzBZL

Harry Potter Magic Awakened will give players various exciting narrative elements and options to explore with friends and duel other players in-game. There's a host of rewards that players can get their hands on right now, with the Global Launch Week Celebration in full swing.

Potterheads will also be able to encounter iconic characters like Professor Snape, Professor McGonagall, Professor Dumbledore, and more. Wizarding World locations like Forbidden Forest are also present for players to explore.

Poll : 0 votes