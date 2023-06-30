Harry Potter Magic Awakened card guide: Types, how to upgrade, duel, and more

Harry Potter Magic Awakened was finally released worldwide on June 27 after only being available in certain regions prior to its global release. Potterheads who want to experience what it is like to be a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry are now able to experience what it is like to enroll at the most popular school in the Harry Potter universe on their iOS or Android devices and PC.

This newest game in the Harry Potter franchise employs a card-collecting and deck-building system. Cards are used when dueling against other witches and wizards or when fighting against monsters that are found in the game.

Due to its importance to the gameplay, becoming familiar with how cards work in Harry Potter Magic Awakened is crucial for succeeding in battles.

What are the card types in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

To build decks for combat in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, you need to collect cards. You can get more cards by completing quests related to the story or by using silver or golden keys to draw new cards randomly. Alternatively, you can buy them from the in-game shop through a gacha-style mechanic.

There are three different types of cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. First, you have Spell Cards that are used for casting offensive spells that hurt your opponents or defend yourself and your allies with shields. There are also a few spells that provide your allies with buffs or that debuff your enemies.

Next, there are Creature Cards that summon creatures with various abilities that can help you in combat. Finally, there are Companion Cards. These cards are used to summon NPCs that you've met in the game to stand by your side and fight against your foes.

These three different cards are further classified into four different categories based on their rarity in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. These classifications are Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary, which basically represent the odds of randomly acquiring a card. Common cards are the ones that you are most likely to get, and the odds get lower with each succeeding classification.

How to upgrade cards

If your luck has not panned out so far, and you've been unable to get those Legendary cards that you've got your eyes on, there's no need to worry. Finding duplicates of cards that you already own will still serve you well. You can upgrade the cards that you already own and make them stronger through the use of their duplicates and some coins.

In order to upgrade a card in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, simply go into the deck-building menu. On the lower right-hand side of the screen, you'll see a button that looks like an arrow pointing upwards. This is the upgrade icon, and clicking on this button will upgrade every single card you own that is eligible for an upgrade. However, there is also a way to only upgrade specific cards.

In the same menu, you will notice that some cards have the upgrade icon on them. These are the cards that are eligible for an upgrade, and clicking on the cards that have this icon will show you how many coins it's going to cost and how many duplicates are needed to complete the upgrade.

How to duel in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Dueling is how you battle other wizards in the game. You can participate in duels by visiting the dueling club. This can be done by climbing the stairs right as you exit your dorm room.

You can use a deck that consists of eight spell or creature cards and three companion cards in duels. You can only use the cards that you've placed in your deck, so make sure that you have the right ones equipped before starting a duel.

An important resource to remember when taking part in duels is your MP, which is required to use cards. Each card has a corresponding MP cost based on how powerful they are. This resource regenerates gradually, but you can easily run out if you aren't mindful of the cards you're using.

Having a few low-MP cost cards is important, especially early in a duel when you don't have a lot of MP yet. If you don't have cards with a low MP cost in your deck, you'll find yourself in a situation where you're unable to make any moves for the first few turns in a match.

A duel ends when one participant's health is fully depleted. You can earn rewards for taking part in duels in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Building a deck in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Choosing eight cards to complete your deck can be a difficult task if you're a beginner in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. To create an effective deck, you must take into account what each card does so that they complement each other.

You also need to take into account the MP cost of each individual card so you don't end up constantly running out of MP. Not being able to cast spells or summon creatures for extended periods of time will only result in defeat.

You don't need to stack your deck with Epic and Legendary cards to win a duel. You simply need to have a deck that has good synergy, so you're going to have to utilize Common cards that will keep you in fighting shape until you can use your more powerful cards.

There are plenty of other activities for you to complete in Harry Potter Magic Awakened aside from dueling, so make sure to explore Hogwarts and find out about the other activities available.

