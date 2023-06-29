5 tips for beginners in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Harry Potter fans who want to play another game based on the franchise can now do so with the global release of Harry Potter Magic Awakened. The game was launched worldwide on June 27, 2023. It is available to play on Android, iOS, and PC. However, since the title is new, you may need some help in order to get a head start.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is not a simple game, and there are several things for you to look out for and take note of. It is easy to get confused and maybe even overwhelmed when you are just starting out as a new student in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Listed below are five things to remember when you navigate your first days as a new student in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Tips for players who are just starting out in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

1) Collect Cards and build decks

Building a deck of cards is important in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. Cards are the backbone of combat in the game, and you will need to collect those that let you cast spells, summon creatures, or call on companions that will aid you during duels and fights. You can find cards by progressing through the story, unlocking them with keys, or purchasing them from the store.

There are a plethora of cards in the title, and every single one has a different effect. It is vital to remember what each one does in order for you to create a deck where the cards complement each other. Having a well-rounded deck will ensure that you are in fighting shape all the time.

2) Upgrade your cards

As you progress through Harry Potter Magic Awakened, you might end up forgetting that you can upgrade your cards. You may also think that you are better off finding better cards than upgrading the ones you have. However, cards in the game are often obtained randomly. There is no guarantee that your next draw will produce a better card than the one you already have.

While you are waiting to get your hands on a better or rarer card, go ahead and upgrade the ones that you already have and keep using them in duels. You can easily upgrade a card if it has a duplicate. Simply go into your deck-building menu and combine the duplicates. This process requires you to use some coins, which are quite easy to obtain.

3) Play through the story

Harry Potter Magic Awakened's duels are a lot of fun to take part in. Once you start, you might end up forgetting everything else about the game. While it is okay to play duels, don't neglect the story. As you progress through the story, you will unlock new rewards and features that will help you get stronger.

Despite the title having a strong multiplayer aspect, its narrative should not be forgotten. It is possible to enjoy both the story and PvP through a single character. The rewards that you earn as you complete objectives that advance the story can even help you enjoy the multiplayer aspect of the game.

4) Interact with other players

Early in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, you will be given a chance to interact with other players who belong to the same Hogwarts House in the Common Rooms. Taking the time to have pleasant interactions with other players will allow you to enjoy the social aspect of the game.

You can ask for tips if you're stuck on a particular objective or talk about cards and the best way to build your deck.

5) Explore Hogwarts

If you're playing Harry Potter Magic Awakened, chances are you are a Potterhead who always wanted to attend the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. This game will give you the chance to finally live out this fantasy, and you can do so right on your phone or PC. Take time to speak with NPCs and visit classrooms or other places of interest around Hogwarts Castle.

On the other hand, if you are someone who just stumbled across the title while looking for something new to play and you haven't been exposed to the Harry Potter universe before, you should still take time to explore. By doing so, you can learn about the lore and find out what makes the franchise so great.

There are plenty of things to do in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, so make sure to take the time to learn everything you can about the game. However, the most important thing to remember is to have fun as you play.

