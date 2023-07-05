Harry Potter Magic Awakened "Not Downloading on Google Play Store" error: Possible fixes and more

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is no different from other online co-op games that often suffer from bugs and issues. A handful of bugs and errors have already been encountered till now, including "Stuck Inside the Dorm" and "No Audio" on iPhone. The "Not Downloading on Play Store" is a similarly annoying issue for a Potterhead to contend with when they want to play the game.

Sadly, there is no clear-cut way to fix this issue permanently. There could be a variety of reasons behind it. Today's guide will review a few of them and try and provide a handful of options to tackle the problem.

Fixing the "Not Downloading on Google Play Store" error in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

While no permanent fix exists for this particular trouble, all is not lost for Harry Potter Magic Awakened players facing it. The strange downloading issue has been reported quite a few times in the community once the global release happened.

Following are the few possible fixes to address the issue:

1) Restart your device

This might seem the most basic option to players, but it is often quite effective. A complete reboot wipes minor issues whose cause and solution are both unknown.

Once rebooted, it may resolve any lingering issue with the Play Store app causing the "Not Downloading" error.

2) Make sure you have enough space in your device

A lack of storage space can result in Play Store being unable to download and install Harry Potter Magic Awakened. A glance at the official details on its listing will reveal that it requires 3 GB of space.

Players should ensure the requisite space is available on their Android devices and retry downloading the game. They should also take note of other requirements, such as the Android version, to guarantee the game runs smoothly on their devices.

3) Check if your internet connection is stable

A fluctuating internet connection can often be the bane of a mobile gamer's existence. Not only does it affect a multiplayer game's experience, but it can also hamper downloading apps from the Play Store.

Players should ensure a stable internet connection and retry downloading.

4) Remove and re-add your Google Account

Players should "Remove Account" and then again choose to "Add Account" for Google on their device. It can sometimes help resolve this issue.

5) Delete Play Store cache

This option allows players to reset their Play Store account and might remove any niggling issues that are causing the error. To do so, they must go to phone Settings, Apps, Google Play Store, Storage, and Caches and select the Clear Cache option.

A few other options that players can try out to fix the issue are:

Make sure that the Play Store app is up to date with the latest version

Make sure your device's date and time are synced and accurate

Clear the device's Download Manager cache and data

If none of these solves the issue, the only option left to Harry Potter Magic Awakened players is to wait for an official update or patch from the developers.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened provides a fresh new take on the iconic wizarding world, blending the universe into a collecting card RPG with MMO elements. Co-developed by NetEase Games and Warner Bros. Games, the exciting title was first released in China on September 9, 2021.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened finally received its global release on June 27, 2023, for Android and iOS. A Windows PC client is also available, but only for the SEA server.

