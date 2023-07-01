Harry Potter Magic Awakened "Stuck Inside the Dorm" error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

While Harry Potter Magic Awakened is currently the most downloaded game on the iOS and Android stores, not everyone can enjoy the game because of performance issues. One of the more popular bugs in the game is where players are getting “Stuck inside the Dorm,” and they cannot exit it at any given point. This usually occurs after their characters go to the dorm to sleep, and then they are stuck there, not allowed to make their way out and enjoy the rest of the game.

What makes this bug one of the most annoying errors to deal with in the game is that there are no permanent fixes to the problem. Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the things you can do to deal with the “Stuck inside the Dorm” error in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Fixing the “Stuck inside the Dorm” error in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

As mentioned, there are no permanent fixes that you can try out when dealing with the “Stuck inside the Drom” error in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. However, here are a few temporary workarounds that you can try to deal with the error in the MMO.

1) Restarting the game

Irrespective of whether you are on an Android or iOS device, you might want to restart the game a couple of times to serif it is able to deal with the error. While it might not look like much of a fix at first, many in the community have stated that by restarting the game, they solved many of the performance issues.

2) Changing age to >21

According to a Redditor who goes by the username of TjeCrazyWeirdCat, you can deal with the “Stuck inside the Dorm” error in Harry Potter Magic Awakened by changing the age in your account to >21.

As the bug occurs early on, you will not lose much if you create another account for the title and then set the age to >21. Some seem to have been able to solve the problem by this method. However, it did not work for all. Hence, it might be something that you can try out for yourself.

3) Wait for a patch

The “Stuck inside the Dorm” is one of the known errors in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. Hence, it’s very likely that the developers will be coming up with a fix for it in the coming days.

You must update the game to the latest version when a patch or a hotfix arrives that deals with the error. If the error continues for you for days, you must send in a ticket at their Support Website.

