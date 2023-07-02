Harry Potter Magic Awakened July 2023 card tier list

Harry Potter Magic Awakened's global release might be recent, but plenty of cards are already available for the players. Thanks to the game spending a long time out in select regions, the developer has introduced a lot of content so far. Since there are many available options, players can proceed with different deck archetypes as they like.
When used properly, they can win duels with all types of decks. That said, some cards are stronger than the rest. Similarly, a few options are weak in the game's current meta, and don't work as per players' expectations. Here's the full tier list of all the Harry Potter Magic Awakened cards available so far.
Complete Harry Potter Magic Awakened card tier list
The game has four tiers of rarity for cards – Common, Rare, Elite, and Legendary. Similarly, they can be broken down into four types based on their associated roles. Here are the factors that have been taken into account to decide the tier list:
- How well they serve their respective roles.
- The ability to fit in terms of synergy.
- Their potential impact is a fundamental part of the deck.
S-tier
- Avada Kedavra
- Crucio, Stupefy
- Sectumsempra
- Lightning Storm
- Confringo
- Weasley's Wildfire Whizbangs
- Dementor
- Bludger
- Acromantula Assault
- Tebo Assault
- Harry Potter
- Draco Malfoy
- Ron Weasley
- Hermoine Granger
- Transfiguration
- Dark Arts
- Defense Against The Dark Arts
Each of these cards is extremely powerful in its respective roles and can be cornerstones of your deck. For example, Aveda Kedavra's instant effects can dispose off multiple enemies at a single shot. Harry Potter, on the other hand, has an entire deck built around his playstyle.
A-Tier
- Protego Totalum
- Atmospheric Charm
- Glacius Maxima
- Incendio
- Aguamentia
- Episker
- Orb of Water
- Acromantula Venom
- Acromantula
- Tebo
- Mandrake
- Luna Lovegood
- Dean Thomas
- Ginny Weasley
- Cedric Diggory
- Charms and Potions
These spells are effective in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, but aren't as good as the S-tier cards. You'll need to fit them with some support to unlock their full potential. Incendio is a card that's easily available, and it fits into the staple of many decks.
B-Tier
- Glacius
- Prior Incanto
- Oppugno
- Incarcerous
- Inflatus
- Fire Crab
- Boggart
- Flobberworm
- Neville Longbottom
- Parvati Patil
- Padma Patil
- Seamus Finnigan
- Herbology
- Divination
These are pretty ordinary cards that have a limited role in most decks. It's best not to double down on too many of them, as the results will be quite poor. Inflatus is a perfect example of a case-specific pick that's amazing against a single target with lots of health, but fails against creepers.
C-Tier
- Wingardium Leviosa
- Alohomora
- Lumos Maxima
- Expelliarmus
- Bowtruckle
- Pixie
- Cho Chang
- Lavender Brown
- Hannah Abbott
- Care of Magical Creatures
These cards need an immediate buff to become usable in the competitive sense. They have extremely limited roles, and it's best to avoid them and use them only if necessary.
Do note that the effectiveness of your deck will greatly depend on the overall balance and synergy. Having a few S-tier cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened that don't synergize with each other will lead to poor results.