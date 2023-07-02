Harry Potter Magic Awakened July 2023 card tier list

Harry Potter Magic Awakened's global release might be recent, but plenty of cards are already available for the players. Thanks to the game spending a long time out in select regions, the developer has introduced a lot of content so far. Since there are many available options, players can proceed with different deck archetypes as they like.

When used properly, they can win duels with all types of decks. That said, some cards are stronger than the rest. Similarly, a few options are weak in the game's current meta, and don't work as per players' expectations. Here's the full tier list of all the Harry Potter Magic Awakened cards available so far.

Complete Harry Potter Magic Awakened card tier list

The game has four tiers of rarity for cards – Common, Rare, Elite, and Legendary. Similarly, they can be broken down into four types based on their associated roles. Here are the factors that have been taken into account to decide the tier list:

How well they serve their respective roles.

The ability to fit in terms of synergy.

Their potential impact is a fundamental part of the deck.

S-tier

Avada Kedavra

Crucio, Stupefy

Sectumsempra

Lightning Storm

Confringo

Weasley's Wildfire Whizbangs

Dementor

Bludger

Acromantula Assault

Tebo Assault

Harry Potter

Draco Malfoy

Ron Weasley

Hermoine Granger

Transfiguration

Dark Arts

Defense Against The Dark Arts

Each of these cards is extremely powerful in its respective roles and can be cornerstones of your deck. For example, Aveda Kedavra's instant effects can dispose off multiple enemies at a single shot. Harry Potter, on the other hand, has an entire deck built around his playstyle.

A-Tier

Protego Totalum

Atmospheric Charm

Glacius Maxima

Incendio

Aguamentia

Episker

Orb of Water

Acromantula Venom

Acromantula

Tebo

Mandrake

Luna Lovegood

Dean Thomas

Ginny Weasley

Cedric Diggory

Charms and Potions

These spells are effective in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, but aren't as good as the S-tier cards. You'll need to fit them with some support to unlock their full potential. Incendio is a card that's easily available, and it fits into the staple of many decks.

B-Tier

Glacius

Prior Incanto

Oppugno

Incarcerous

Inflatus

Fire Crab

Boggart

Flobberworm

Neville Longbottom

Parvati Patil

Padma Patil

Seamus Finnigan

Herbology

Divination

These are pretty ordinary cards that have a limited role in most decks. It's best not to double down on too many of them, as the results will be quite poor. Inflatus is a perfect example of a case-specific pick that's amazing against a single target with lots of health, but fails against creepers.

C-Tier

Wingardium Leviosa

Alohomora

Lumos Maxima

Expelliarmus

Bowtruckle

Pixie

Cho Chang

Lavender Brown

Hannah Abbott

Care of Magical Creatures

These cards need an immediate buff to become usable in the competitive sense. They have extremely limited roles, and it's best to avoid them and use them only if necessary.

Do note that the effectiveness of your deck will greatly depend on the overall balance and synergy. Having a few S-tier cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened that don't synergize with each other will lead to poor results.

