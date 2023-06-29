5 best Epic cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Cards play an important role in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. You must continuously collect cards to provide yourself with more options when building a deck. Some ways to add more cards to your collections are by purchasing them at the shop, earning them as a reward, or using Silver or Gold keys to draw new ones. Having more cards will give you more flexibility in creating a deck and help you deal with enemies during duels.

However, simply having many cards is not enough to help you win. You should also be familiar with what the cards in your collection do. Different cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened have different classifications based on how easy it is to find them. These include Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary.

What are the best Epic Cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

Epic cards are second only to Legendary cards in terms of rarity. These cards provide you with great offensive and crowd-control spells and utilities. Utilizing an Epic card at the right moment can guarantee a win or turn the tides of battle, so having a few on your deck is important.

However, there are several Epic cards in the game. Choosing which ones to look for and add to your deck can be confusing or overwhelming, especially if you've just started playing. We've compiled a list of the best Epic cards to clear all doubts.

1) Sectumsempra

Sectumsempra is an offensive spell that fires a projectile, dealing massive damage to the first target it strikes. It then bounces around and hits multiple targets a maximum of four times. This is a great spell for dealing with multiple enemies at a time, regardless of their distance from one another.

For fans of the books and movies, this spell is well-known as one Slytherin's own Severus Snape created. Harry Potter discovered the spell when he came across Snape's old textbook. He used it against another member of Slytherin, Draco Malfoy, without knowing what it does and immediately learned that it heavily injures anyone hit by it.

2) Incendio

A common tactic in Harry Potter Magic Awakened is to use cards that summon creatures that help in combat. When enemies do this, a great way to counter it is with an AoE spell, which is exactly what Incendio is. It casts fire around a wide area, dealing damage to all enemies caught within it. They will continue burning for a few extra seconds, causing additional damage.

Incendio is a spell that you will learn very early in the game and is worth keeping in your deck until you can start getting Legendary crowd control cards. In the movies, Hermione used it to try and destroy a Horcrux, but the spell failed to do so.

3) Niffler

MP is a resource in Harry Potter Magic Awakened that allows you to use the cards in your deck. Running out of it means you will not be able to attack until it regenerates, and those moments wherein you cannot cast any spells or summon any creatures could be all the time your opponent needs to gain the upper hand.

Nifflers are support creatures that can help ensure you always use your cards. It occasionally restores your MP but needs protection since it moves slowly and cannot attack the enemy. Elsewhere in the Harry Potter universe, the Niffler is one of Newt Scamander's pets in the Fantastic Beasts series.

4) Expelliarmus

Harry Potter famously used this spell to defeat Lord Voldemort when they faced off 1-on-1 at the end of the Battle of Hogwarts. In fact, this spell might just be Harry's favorite since we see him use it several times throughout the books and movies. Due to its popularity, it's unsurprising that it is also available in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

This spell can be used in a duel to cause your opponent to lose their wand. Enemies who have been disarmed cannot attack, which is extremely useful for controlling the pace of the duel. Casting Expelliarmus at the right time will give you some breathing room and allow you to take control of duels in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

5) Boomtastic Bubble Blasts

The Boomtastic Bubble Blasts is a product of the Weasleys. In Harry Potter Magic Awakened, this support item attaches itself to the companions you've summoned. Any companions that are carrying one of these have an increased movement speed. Aside from that, it also explodes once your companion gets close enough to the enemy to deal extra damage.

Many cards allow you to summon companions in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. These companions can deal damage to enemies, deal with companions summoned by the opposing side, or provide a good distraction to keep you from being targeted. Buffing these companions will benefit you and help you win.

There are numerous to collect and build a deck in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

