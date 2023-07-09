Can you become evil in Baldur's Gate 3?

One of the big questions fans have of Baldur's Gate 3 is, “Can you be evil?” After all, this is a vast RPG where your choices and decisions should matter. You can do various things, from helpful to harmful, but is it really villainy? Players are given a wealth of options, and it’s up to you how to approach the world of Dungeons and Dragons. As a player, you could justify your actions as a necessity. However, some actions you can take in this game are immoral at best.

Thankfully, if you want to be a villain in Baldur's Gate 3, it’s certainly an option! Not only is it fun in games like this, it can be very rewarding. Whether you’re making deals with wicked beings or just robbing NPCs, there are lots of rotten things you can do.

Note: This article contains spoilers about decisions you can make in the game that are considered evil.

How can you be evil in Baldur's Gate 3?

Being evil in Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 is all about your choices and perhaps the company you keep. For example, some NPCs that can join your party are amoral and self-serving. Characters like Lae’zel, Shadowheart, and Astarion can certainly be considered evil.

There are also actions you can take that are certainly labeled as sinister. However, this is not a complete list of options, as things could change between now and the launch. There are many wicked things you can do in Baldur's Gate 3.

Side with Raphael the cambion

Help Aunt Ethel the Hag

Side with Goblin Priestess Gut

Let Kagha kill the Tiefling Child

If you’re going down the dark route in Baldur's Gate 3, you must side with the Goblins no matter what. However, one choice is pretty interesting. Working with Raphael the cambion means you’re literally making deals with a devil.

Regardless, it’s worth doing if you want to go the darker story route. Agree to his requests without question. You will also be offered chances to aid other irredeemably terrible characters, like Auntie Ethel the Hag.

Additionally, there will be a chance to sacrifice a party member or simply let someone kill the Tiefling Child. Letting them perish is much easier than trying to save them as you play Baldur's Gate 3. That might tempt players down the dark side. It's a lengthy game, so there are plenty of opportunities to be sinister.

The game doesn’t stop you from playing the bad guy at all. Your choices are yours - be as cruel and uncaring as you’d like. You can slaughter innocent people, side with evil characters, and more. Being a bad guy in this game might feel harder, but it’s certainly rewarding.

While other modern games, such as Hogwarts Legacy, allow you to be wicked, they pale compared to what this game allows you to do. You can be cruel and wicked to as many people as you want.

Whether you want to manipulate people or simply be a Chaotic Evil murderhobo, you have options in this game.

