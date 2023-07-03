Baldur’s Gate 3 completion time: How long does it take to beat the game

Baldur’s Gate 3 is gearing up to be one of the most anticipated releases this year, and much like Larian Studios’ other titles, the game is promising to be a massive RPG. The game has been in its beta phase for quite some time now. With the amount of new tabletop features it’s adding to the final version, there is indeed a lot of excitement amongst fans of Dungeons and Dragons to finally get their hands on the official release.

Apart from being curious about gameplay mechanics and combat features, and with how massive Larian Studios’ games actually are, it’s not surprising why fans want to know how long it will take them to complete Baldur’s Gate 3.

So how long does it take to beat Baldur’s Gate 3?

Larian Studios have confirmed that players will require about 75 to 100 hours to be able to properly complete Baldur’s Gate 3 once. 75 hours will be for a more story-oriented run on the lowest difficulty setting, while 100 hours will be for those investing some time in the various sidequests and exploring every aspect of the world.

However, for those going for a more completionist run, it will take them significantly longer to complete the game. To complete all the trophies and get their hands on all the in-game achievements, players will require close to, and possibly above, 200 hours to achieve it.

But it can also reach up to 300 hours if one is set on exploring everything on the map and unlocking every cutscene. According to Larian Studios, Baldur’s Gate 3 will have around 174 hours worth of cutscenes, making it a massive game to pour hundreds of hours in.

Baldur’s Gate 3 release date and platforms

Larian Studios re-rolled the D8 🥳 @larianstudios



Learn more in Community Update #20 : We’ve re-rolled the D8. Baldur’s Gate 3 is launching August 3rd for PC, and September 6 on PlayStation 5. We’re talking about that, and so much more in today’s Community Update.Learn more in Community Update #20 : larian.club/D8 We’ve re-rolled the D8. Baldur’s Gate 3 is launching August 3rd for PC, and September 6 on PlayStation 5. We’re talking about that, and so much more in today’s Community Update.Learn more in Community Update #20 : larian.club/D8 https://t.co/VPgSyUmnRY

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be releasing for PC and the PlayStation 5; however, the dates during which the game will drop for both platforms will be different. Those on PC can get their hands on the game on August 3, 2023, while those on the PS5 can play it on September 6, 2023, which is more than a month later.

The RPG was initially planned to be released on August 31, 2023. However, Larian Studios have since then decided to shuffle things around with the official release for the two platforms.

Poll : 0 votes