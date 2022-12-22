What do each of the alignments in Dungeons and Dragons mean?

Alignment in Dungeons and Dragons is one of the rules that helps govern a character’s moral and ethical aims. In the earlier editions of D&D, characters who broke their alignment rules while roleplaying or even in battle often suffered serious consequences. Some of those rules exist today, for characters like Paladins, in one shape or another.

However, alignments and their descriptions also vary across the Dungeons and Dragons community. Not everyone views them quite the same way. Initially, players were either Lawful, Neutral, or Chaotic, but that has since expanded to 10 total alignments. They run the gamut of character archetypes, offering something for everyone.

The first word in an alignment (Lawful) is the basis of that character’s ethics, and the second (Good) is the focal point of their moral code. Some characters will do the right thing, no matter what, while others will do good, but in weird, backward ways.

What do the alignments in Dungeons and Dragons stand for?

While playing Dungeons and Dragons, you have the Lawful, Neutral, Evil, and Chaotic alignments. Each has a character archetype and ways players are likely to adopt.

What your DM will and won't allow varies based on several factors. In many cases, you aren’t going to find DMs willing to allow Chaotic Evil. On the other hand, some might not want Lawful Good in their games.

1) Lawful Good

Archetype: Crusader

Crusader Character example: Captain America

Not all DMs will allow a Lawful Good in a mixed party. Occasionally called “Lawful Stupid,” Lawful Good characters are supposed to act with compassion and honor and defend the weak and powerless.

However, some characters will treat this as “doing the right thing, no matter what.” These character styles can often disrupt games.

The archetypical Lawful Good character will defend the righteous against injustice and work towards defeating evil. That's why Captain America is the best choice.

2) Neutral Good

Archetype: Benefactor

Benefactor Character example: Batman

In Dungeons and Dragons, not all good characters will specifically abide by the law. Neutral Good characters work towards helping the weak, poor, and downtrodden, but their methods are another matter entirely.

They’re quick to help the local authorities, but if they also need to sneak around at night, break into someone’s house, and clobber them, that’s also acceptable.

Rules are made to be broken if it’s going to help someone in need. That’s why Batman is often cited as a Neutral Good character.

3) Chaotic Good

Archetype: Rebel

Rebel Character examples: Sol Badguy, Yuri Lowell

Chaotic Good characters in Dungeons and Dragons are typically going to do the right thing, but not in a way that will always make sense. They often shun authority, and not everyone will understand their intentions. They value freedom highly and want to defend others, but aren’t going to do it on lawful terms.

These Dungeons and Dragons characters have their own code. They think “justice” isn’t always going to coincide with the local law. Yuri Lowell of Tales of Vesperia’s a great example.

Always ready to help the downtrodden, he’s frequently arrested and fighting against the government while doing everything to help the weak - even if it means committing theft or murder.

4) Lawful Neutral

Archetype: Judge

Judge Character examples: Judge Dredd, Nick Fury

Often known as a “judge,” Lawful Neutral characters in Dungeons and Dragons are often viewed as immoral or amoral. While they believe in some form of law or code, it has nothing to do with morals.

They don’t have many compunctions about killing people if it means adhering to their code of law. These characters will obey the law no matter what, even if it burdens those around them. Many see Nick Fury as immoral, but he always works towards keeping the world safe.

5) True Neutral

Archetype: Neutral

Neutral Character example: Galactus

True Neutral in Dungeons and Dragons can typically come in one of two flavors: Characters indifferent to the world around them or seeking some balance.

Neutral characters don’t stand on any one side of the battle of good versus evil. They will often aid those who help them or seek retribution.

Galactus is an excellent example of a True Neutral. Though his actions can harm others (billions of people), his consumption of planets is not evil. It’s an act of self-preservation. Not everyone agrees on Galactus being True Neutral; I fall on that side of the argument.

6) Chaotic Neutral

Archetype: Free Spirit

Free Spirit Character example: Sasuke Uchiha

A Chaotic Neutral character is very much a free spirit. They have an idea in their heart, and they follow it, no matter what. Whatever goal they have comes first, far before the ideals of good or evil. They often roam and can’t stand being told what to do.

Chaotic Neutral characters, in Dungeons and Dragons or otherwise, just want to be free. Some view Sasuke Uchiha as a solid example. He rode the neutral line for much of the series. Whether he was fighting for or against Konohagakure, it was based on his ideals at the time.

7) Lawful Evil

Archetype: Dominator

Dominator Character examples: Darth Vader, Doctor Doom

When you think of someone who is Lawful Evil, they firmly believe in the letter of the law. They want things codified and sensible. Why? An orderly system is far easier to exploit for their benefit. Dungeons and Dragons characters who are Lawful Evil are often mercenaries.

These characters often believe what they do is right, even if others view them as evil. Darth Vader and Doctor Doom are prominent examples. They both command a fascist, oppressive regime because they feel it is the only correct way to run proceedings.

8) Neutral Evil

Archetype: Malefactor

Malefactor Character example: Orochimaru

Neutral evil characters aren’t always pure evil. They’re not always murderers or thieves. But they are overwhelmingly selfish characters. They work towards their own betterment and nobody else’s.

They have goals to complete and will do anything to see them done. Treachery, murder, debauchery - whatever it takes. Neutral Evil characters likely won’t think twice about betraying their allies if it suits them.

That’s why I chose Orochimaru. His goals had him commit several reprehensible acts. He’s not concerned with who controls the ninja world, provided he gets to keep working on knowing and understanding all ninjutsu. He’s not all bothered by whatever evil things he has to do to complete his goals.

9) Chaotic Evil

Archetype: Destroyer

Destroyer Examples: Tohru Adachi, Deathwing the Destroyer, The Joker, Kefka Palazzo

Malevolent characters are likely Chaotic Evil in Dungeons and Dragons. These characters will wantonly kill an innocent person. Cruel, selfish, and self-serving, they don’t work well with others. They value their own freedom more than the lives or well-being of other people.

The Joker is often seen as a classic example of Chaotic Evil. He acts how he feels and couldn't care less about others.

Chaotic Evil characters seldom work in Dungeons and Dragons parties for these reasons. It’s the vilest of alignments. Life, hope, dreams, those don’t mean a thing.

For creatures that are particularly mindless, they are often seen as "unaligned." However, most player characters don't fall under this umbrella. There's an alignment for all the styles of Dungeons and Dragons characters, and hopefully, this will help inspire your roleplay in the future.

