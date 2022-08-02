5 lawful good characters in One Piece (& 5 chaotic neutrals to balance them out)

No character inside One Piece’s world is the same as the other. Every individual we have met over the last 25 years has been unique and special. However, everyone who has played a roleplaying game knows that even with a cast of characters as extensive as One Piece’s there is always a way to assort them.

One of the most popular ways of accomplishing this is the famed Alignment Chart, which divides characters according to their values and affiliations. Inside this chart, we can find a title designed as Lawful Good, or a person who always stays true to their values and hates evil.

They are usually accompanied by another alignment known as Chaotic Neutral, individuals who love freedom and do not feel too inclined to any moral code but hate oppression. This list dives into the asosrtment of five One Piece’s lawful good characters and five chaotic neutrals who balance the series.

Some of the most lawfully good and chaotic neutral characters in One Piece

1) Lawful Good: Fujitora

Fujitora is one of the few members of the Marines who cares about bringing justice to the world. He is a noble and admirable man who always thinks about the innocent and powerless first, doing anything in his power to keep them safe.

Fujitora is the exact definition of a Lawful Good character. He may not always agree with the law, but he always upholds it if it means goodwill triumph. If every Marine were like Fujitora, the world of One Piece would be completely different from what it is today.

2) Chaotic Neutral: Smoker

The smoker does not believe in the Absolute Justice the other Admirals do (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Vice Admiral of the Marines and an occasional ally to the Straw Hat crew, Smoker is the embodiment of what a Chaotic Neutral character is like. Even with such a high rank, Smoker does not care about the law or the rules his superiors want him to follow, putting his idea of morality above all.

He may see pirates and outlaws as his enemies, but he is willing to work with them without any problem if it means innocent lives will be saved. He hates the lack of freedom the World Government wants to impose over people, just like any respected Chaotic Neutral would.

3) Lawful Good: Koby

Koby is not the strongest, but he is a good man (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Although at first, he was a crybaby who would rely on Luffy for almost anything, Koby was able to leave his weakness behind to become a respected member of the Marines. Koby is a kind, caring, and emotional young man who wants to see a world where peace and justice are the norm.

Thanks to Garp’s training, Koby exchanged his previous meek behavior to become a confident Marine Captain. Still, Koby never doubts bending the law if it means following what he believes is right, cementing his alignment as Lawful Good.

4) Chaotic Neutral: Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy loves freedom and meat (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

No one inside One Piece’s world loves the concept of freedom as much as the protagonist Monkey D. Luffy. Luffy dreams of becoming the King of the Pirates, reaching the One Piece and creating a world where his friends can eat and do as they want.

Luffy is a good person who often tries to do the right thing but has admitted that he is no hero. As the user of the Hito-Hito no Mi, Model: Nika, Luffy is known as the Warrior of Liberation, which could not be aligned more perfectly with the freedom ideals of the Chaotic Neutrals.

5) Lawful Good: Nefertari Cobra

Cobra looked after his people until the day he died (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

As the King of Arabasta, Cobra had to look out for the lives of all the people who inhabited the kingdom, a responsibility he never neglected. He was a wise and noble ruler who never saw power as a means to his gains but rather as a duty he had towards his subjects.

When Crocodile invaded his kingdom, Cobra was willing to give up his power without resistance if it meant innocents would be spared. He believed in the ideals of justice and equality and wanted to see Arabasta upholding them.

6) Chaotic Neutral: Boa Hancock

Hancock loves Luffy with all of her heart (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Hancock is the leader of the Kuja Pirates, as well as the ruler of Amazon Lily. She is a cold and calculating woman who uses her beauty and strength to get anything she desires. This, however, is nothing but a mask she uses to prevent people from taking advantage of her emotions.

She always looks after the well-being of the people under her care, going as far as to defy the Marines she worked with in the past to defend her loved ones. She believes in freedom and power and rarely seems to take sides when discussing morality.

7) Lawful Good: Jinbe

Jinbe and his people have suffered enough (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

One of the most recurring topics in One Piece is the discrimination that most races in the world are subjected to daily. Jinbe, one of the most recent members of the Straw Hat crew and a former Warlord of the Sea, knows very well what this means for the Fishmen.

Jinbe wants to create a world where discrimination against his people is a thing of the past. He used to be a member of the celebrated Sun Pirates, a group of outlaws who used their power to bring equality to the world. Jinbe’s Lawful Good nature is better appreciated by his refusal to hurt Whitebeard, who he considers a righteous man who deserves respect.

8) Chaotic Neutral: Portgas D. Ace

Ace wanted to make a name for himself (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Ace was the son of the infamous King of Pirates, which meant that he was constantly compared to his progenitor for most of his life. Ace decided that his mission in this world would be to find a reason for his existence.

Ace never cared for fortune, money, or recognition, as he saw these things as useless in his quest to find himself. He lived as he most wanted, doing anything that seemed right to hum, no matter what others would think.

9) Lawful Good: Aokoji

Aokoji is a former Admiral of the Marines who deflected from the organization after learning that Akainu would become its new Fleet Admiral. Aokoji could not bear the idea of having to take orders from a person who justified his inhumane actions with the excuse of following the law.

Throughout the series, Aokoji has repeatedly shown that he feels no obligation towards the World Government. He followed orders because he believed this was the best way to prevent evil and save people.

10) Chaotic Neutral: Gol D. Roger

Roger was very similar to Luffy (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Once known as the feared King of the Pirates, Roger was a noble man who believed in freedom above everything else. His need for absolute liberty led him to become the first person to travel to all the world's islands in the century.

The World Government uses propaganda to spread the idea of Roger being cruel and heartless. Nonetheless, we know this could not be further from the truth, as he was always kind and tried to help people around him. He had no strong morals attached to his actions and would do whatever felt right for him at the time.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's opinion and contains spoilers.

